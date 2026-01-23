Another serious case of abuse is under investigation in Aargau. A man is alleged to have drugged several women, sexually abused them, and filmed the acts. The Higher Court has ordered that he remain in pretrial detention due to the risk of reoffending and influencing the investigation.

At least five victims Second Serious Case of Abuse Involving Date Rape Drugs Shocks the Canton of Aargau

Here's what it's all about A man from Aargau is alleged to have drugged, abused, and filmed several women.

Investigators are aware of at least five victims, and they expect there to be more.

The case bears similarities to the charges brought against Patrick F., a former member of the Aargau cantonal parliament for the SVP. Summary created with

The canton of Aargau has been rocked by yet another serious case of abuse. A man is alleged to have drugged several women, sexually abused them, and filmed some of the acts. The public prosecutor’s office is aware of at least five victims, but believes there are others.

The defendant has been in pretrial detention since August 2025. He challenged this decision—without success. The Aargau Higher Court dismissed his appeal and extended his detention until November 22. According to the “Aargauer Zeitung”, the court fears, among other things, that the man could influence victims or commit another crime if released.

The allegations involving a former girlfriend are particularly serious. The relationship is said to have begun when she was still a minor. Photos and videos are said to show the man performing sexual acts on her while she was unconscious. Later, the woman reportedly discovered a hidden camera in her room. A minor is also said to have been involved in another case.

According to the *Aargauer Zeitung*, the man is alleged to have drugged other victims to make them compliant, using substances such as knockout drops and ecstasy. He is also alleged to have secretly recorded sexual acts and posted the material online. During the course of the investigation, he is also alleged to have destroyed a USB drive.

His criminal history is also alarming: As early as 2021, the man had been convicted by the Zurzach District Court of sexual assault, sexual acts with children, pornography, and violations of the Narcotics Act. He was sentenced to three years in prison, half of which was suspended. He is alleged to have committed some of the offenses now under investigation after that. The presumption of innocence applies to the man.

The case of Patrick F. came to light just a few weeks ago

It was not until mid-July that details of another case in Aargau came to light. Patrick F., a former member of the Aargau SVP cantonal parliament, is currently in pretrial detention. The public prosecutor’s office accuses the 57-year-old of, among other things, multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated rape, sexual assault, and sexual acts with children.

F. is also alleged to have secretly administered knockout drops to women in order to render them unconscious. He is then alleged to have sexually abused them and, in some cases, recorded the acts. The prosecution is seeking a life sentence.

Victims are said to have been filmed there as well

The investigation into F. began following an incident in September 2023. The mother of a minor reportedly caught him in the act and alerted the police. During the subsequent investigation, numerous storage devices containing image and video files were seized.

The district attorney's office believes that the substances administered could have been life-threatening to the victims. F. denies the allegations. The case is pending before the Baden District Court; until a final judgment is rendered, he is presumed innocent.