Federal IT is heavily dependent on Microsoft and co. Oliver Berg/dpa

US IT companies collect billions from the Swiss Confederation thanks to digitalization. But the contracts often remain secret.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A "Republic" investigation reveals how heavily Switzerland is dependent on US tech companies.

There is a great lack of transparency in the contracts. Conflicts of interest are also criticized.

There is now criticism from politicians. Representatives are insisting on more digital sovereignty. Show more

Switzerland is in a delicate situation: the Federal Administration is deeply dependent on US technology companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, IBM and Oracle. At the same time, Switzerland lacks a clear strategy as to how it could free itself from this. This is revealed by research carried out by "DieRepublik", which uncovers a complex web of geopolitical pressure, a lack of transparency and conflicts of interest.

The facts are sobering: Microsoft, for example, has so far received IT contracts worth billions. The US company's software is ubiquitous in public administration - from email systems to digital calendars.

However, the cloud offerings have hardly been used to date: According to "Republik", federal offices have only resorted to public cloud services in 15 projects so far, although significantly more had been planned. There are reasons for this reluctance: Each office bears responsibility for data protection breaches itself, but does not have full insight into the contracts with the tech companies.

Secret contracts - despite the federal government's transparency requirement

The companies themselves are also to blame because they often fight transparency with all means at their disposal. They block the disclosure of framework agreements with the federal government through legal complaints. Proceedings are underway before the Federal Administrative Court. Until then, however, the contracts will remain secret - even for those responsible in the federal offices.

The Federal Council is planning an exit from its dependence on Microsoft. An open source solution from Germany is to be evaluated by 2026 under the name BOSS ("Office Automation through Open Source"). However, expectations are muted: Microsoft will probably not be completely replaced, but only in sensitive areas. A study by Bern University of Applied Sciences in 2024 had already shown that there are open source alternatives for all Microsoft products.

There is also criticism of the role of the IT law firms providing advice. According to "Republik", Laux Lawyers, for example, advises the Federal Chancellery on cloud issues, but also works for Microsoft and Amazon. Other dual roles exist at the law firms Walder Wyss and Vischer, according to "Republik".

Politicians criticize conflicts of interest

The federal government does not yet see this as a problem: "Conflicts of interest will only be examined more closely if the federal offices make specific use of IT consulting services", the "Republik" continues.

Switzerland's dependence on US companies is now also causing some politicians a stomach ache, with Heidi Z'graggen, a member of the Council of States, calling for a strategy for Switzerland's digital sovereignty for years. However, the report requested by Parliament is still a long time coming. At the same time, the cloud contracts with US and Chinese providers expire in 2026. It remains to be seen whether the federal government will extend them or look for new approaches. One thing is clear: time is running out and Switzerland is facing a fundamental decision.

Fribourg Green Party National Councillor and entrepreneur Gerhard Andrey is cautiously optimistic. He criticizes: "The possible conflicts of interest of the law firms show how strongly Big Tech is networked today." However, he expects that the authorities will not allow themselves to be taken over by Big Tech when it comes to cloud procurement.

«I expect the authorities - and I trust them - not to allow themselves to be taken in by Big Tech when it comes to cloud procurement.» Gerhard Andrey National Councillor for Fribourg (Greens)

"I trust them to do that. This is precisely the mandate of Parliament: as much open source as possible, maximum involvement of Swiss companies - with the aim of strengthening digital sovereignty," emphasizes Andrey, reminding the Federal Administration that this mandate was adopted "across party lines and without a dissenting vote".