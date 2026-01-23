In La Chaux-sur-Cossonay, VD, a secret conference involving French neo-Nazis and Holocaust deniers was prevented at the last minute. The event had been disguised as a private room rental.

The meeting was supposed to take place here in La Chaux.

Here's what it's all about A secret conference involving French far-right extremists and Holocaust deniers was abruptly halted on Saturday in La Chaux-sur-Cossonay, in the canton of Vaud.

The event was disguised as a routine venue rental. It was only after tips from anti-fascist circles that the authorities and police were notified.

Among the announced speakers were several Holocaust deniers and right-wing extremists well-known in France. Summary created with

An event featuring prominent French far-right extremists and Holocaust deniers—disguised as a private hall rental—was prevented at the last minute in the canton of Vaud. The municipality of La Chaux-sur-Cossonay canceled the reservation for the community hall before the conference could even begin.

The event was scheduled for Saturday under the title “What Future for White Europe?”, according to the newspaper “Le Matin Dimanche.” It had already been advertised in June in the French far-right newspaper Rivarol, though without specifying the venue. It was merely referred to as an event “in the Lausanne area.”

Anti-fascists uncover event venue

It was only after anti-fascist groups had made the venue public and called for protests that the information reached the municipality, the police, and the media. According to the authorities, no demonstration had been registered, nor did the municipality know who was actually behind the venue rental.

After an emergency meeting, representatives of the municipality, together with the cantonal police, went to the venue—which had already been set up—to speak with the organizers. The reservation was subsequently canceled.

Mayor Pascal Rossy described the event as having proceeded calmly. The organizers accepted the decision and left the building without incident. For security reasons, the police remained on site throughout the afternoon.

A gathering disguised as a family event

According to the municipality, the hall had been reserved by a local resident—apparently for a routine private event. In small communities, such reservations are usually made on the basis of trust.

Rossy announced that the authorities would now consider whether to take legal action. The incident shows that the current procedures for renting out halls need to be reevaluated.

Among the announced speakers was Vincent Reynouard, one of France's most notorious Holocaust deniers. He had been convicted just last year after describing the Holocaust as a "rumor."

Also scheduled to appear were Jérôme Bourbon, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Rivarol, which has been convicted multiple times for anti-Semitic and revisionist content, as well as Christophe Picard, who goes by the name Henri de Fersan and is associated with the French far-right scene.