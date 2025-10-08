The Department of Transport under Federal Councillor Albert Rösti will present the Weidmann report on Thursday. sda

Something is brewing in Swiss rail policy: A report is causing nervousness behind the scenes. According to blue News, the so-called Weidmann report is already available - the public will be informed tomorrow.

The background to this is the Weidmann Report, which ETH Professor Ulrich Weidmann has already completed and submitted to the authorities.

According to blue News, the document has been circulating in railroad circles since this week - the nervousness is great, the content still secret. Show more

This week, politicians from western Switzerland made a surprise appearance before the media. They demanded that the federal government finally strengthen the east-west rail axis - i.e. the connection between Geneva, Lausanne, Bern and Zurich.

Research by blue News shows why the offensive is happening now: The trigger is the so-called Weidmann Report by ETH professor Ulrich Weidmann.

He was commissioned to show which rail projects the federal government should tackle next and which it should postpone. The report is part of the "Transport '45" program for rail and road. Originally, the Department of Transport under Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) had announced that the results would be available in the third quarter of 2025.

According to information from blue News, however, the document is now already circulating in the top management levels of the authorities, SBB and Co. However, the exact content is still being kept under wraps, at least from the public. It is expected that the report, which costs up to 150,000 francs, will have a lasting impact on Swiss transport policy.

Expert Weidmann worked for SBB

One thing is clear: Weidmann is considered a proven rail expert. In specialist circles, he is referred to as a "serious expert and railwayman" - occasionally, not mockingly, as "Mr. Transport". Between 1995 and 2004, the ETH professor headed various departments at SBB, most recently as Head of the Infrastructure Division. The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper ran the following headline about him: "This professor should redesign Swiss transportation."

At the request of blue News, the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) confirmed that the public would be informed on Thursday. DETEC is planning a corresponding media conference. However, no details on the content were available on Wednesday morning.

Cantonal governments and chambers of commerce in western Switzerland have long been calling for the federal government to prioritize east-west connections after investing billions in the north-south axis. Politicians in Lucerne also exerted pressure this week and demanded a faster expansion in order to be able to implement the half-hourly service on the Lucerne-Berne line as soon as possible.