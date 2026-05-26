Jans and Parmelin under pressure Secret paper puts the Federal Council under pressure shortly before the vote
Petar Marjanović
26.5.2026
An internal leaflet warns against propaganda by the authorities before votes. In the case of Beat Jans, the Federal Chancellery suddenly declares the rules to be non-binding. Nevertheless, there is said to have been a "reprimand" - a search for clues.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- "Blick" reported that President Guy Parmelin had reprimanded Beat Jans for his appearances against the 10 million initiative.
- Federal Councillor Jans denies this. The case is tricky because Jans is not acting as an SP politician, but as a representative of the entire Federal Council.
- An internal leaflet demands factual, complete and proportionate information from the authorities - but only recommends that it is "best" not to invite external guests to media conferences.
It is only three pages long, but politically explosive: In an internal leaflet, the Federal Administration sets out how the Federal Council may provide information before votes - and where information from the authorities becomes propaganda. It is precisely this document that is now becoming a problem for the government in the dispute over Beat Jans.
The fact sheet warns against one-sided information, campaign appearances and external guests at media conferences. Despite this, Jans appeared at the 10 million initiative with representatives from the cantons, industry, employers and trade unions. The Federal Chancellery now says that the paper is not a binding directive.
Federal Councillors must inform carefully
This is about more than just legal fodder: when Federal Councillors appear before votes, they are not speaking as private individuals or party politicians. They represent the entire Federal Council - and their appearances are regarded as information for the authorities.
Tight guidelines apply to such appearances. The Federal Council must provide voters with factual, complete, transparent and proportionate information. This is stated in the Federal Act on Political Rights.
To clarify this, the Federal Administration has produced the aforementioned three-page information sheet "Basic principles of information before votes". blue News has made this document available. It is aimed at employees of the federal government and is intended to help ensure that information activities prior to votes comply with the law.
The document is formulated in a remarkably direct manner. For example, "official propaganda", one-sided information, concealing important points or conducting a campaign are not permitted. Federal Councillors should consider opposing positions and not just mention the advantages or disadvantages of a proposal.
A section on media conferences is particularly sensitive. It states: "It is best not to invite guests from outside the Federal Administration." But that is exactly what Beat Jans did in mid-March.
«Preferably no guests from outside the Federal Administration.»
Federal Councillor Jans appeared with external guests
Jans did not appear alone at the Federal Council's media conference on the 10 million initiative. He was joined by representatives from the cantons, industry, employers and trade unions. Politically, the appearance looked like a broad alliance against the SVP initiative.
The SVP sees this as a breach of the rules. Group leader Thomas Aeschi tabled a motion in parliament asking what sanctions the Federal Council as a whole would take against Jans. The National Council's Control Committee also wants to look into the case.
The Federal Council disagrees. In its response to Aeschi's initiative, it writes that inviting guests to provide "factual information" at a media conference is not the same as supporting a campaign activity. The Federal Council does not conduct referendum campaigns.
This reveals a contradiction: the information sheet recommends that it is best not to invite external guests. However, it does not expressly prohibit them.
The entire Federal Council is in need of an explanation
This is where the need for explanation begins. The Federal Council does not say who decided in this specific case that external guests should attend the media conference. The Federal Chancellery also does not answer whether there is a memo, a legal assessment or an internal decision.
Instead, it points out that the "basic principles" are neither a legal requirement nor a Federal Council directive. It is merely an information sheet or a working instrument of the Conference of Departmental Information Services.
In other words: on the one hand, the paper only provides a guideline for how the federal government wants to protect the free formation of opinion before votes. On the other hand, the Federal Chancellery declares it non-binding as soon as it becomes concrete in the Jans case.
The "Blick" report fits in with this. President Guy Parmelin is said to have urged Jans internally to be more objective and proportionate. Jans clearly denies this.
"No, there was never a reprimand from any Federal Councillor," the SP Minister of Justice told "Tele Züri" at the beginning of May. This week he doubled down in the "Tages-Anzeiger": He was amazed at how long such false statements persisted.
This cannot be verified. Meetings of the Federal Council are secret; motions, discussions and deliberations may not be made public. The Federal Chancellery refers to this confidentiality - and writes succinctly: "We do not comment on media rumors."
«We do not comment on media rumors.»
Ursula Eggenberger
Spokesperson for the Federal Chancellery
People close to the Federal Council told blue News that government communication was indeed an issue. But no one there wants to talk about a formal "rebuke".
A person familiar with the processes says: "Communication was discussed, but it was not a rebuke." Another person close to the Federal Council puts it more sharply: "PR dirty tricks are part of the game before votes."
It is therefore possible that the "rebuke" never happened - and that the story was mainly used to weaken Jans in the referendum campaign. But it is also possible that the communication actually caused a stir because the Federal Council has become smarter and more cautious following earlier controversies.
In any case, a look at the archives shows that the SP Federal Councillor from Basel is not an isolated case. Federal Councillors have previously appeared at voting media conferences with external guests - for example Doris Leuthard in 2016 with representatives from business and the energy industry or Karin Keller-Sutter in 2020 with representatives from the trade association, employers' association and trade unions. If external guests were banned, former members of the Federal Council would also have breached this rule.
Jans may deny the rebuke. However, Parmelin's silence provides the SVP with new ammunition. Its representatives are now openly referring to Jans as a "propaganda Federal Councillor". The right-wing conservative weekly "Weltwoche" under former SVP National Councillor Roger Köppel already ran the headline: "Propaganda Federal Councillor out of control".
Eidgenössische Volksinitiative
«Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz! (Nachhaltigkeitsinitiative)»
Die Bundesverfassung1 wird wie folgt geändert:
1 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz darf zehn Millionen Menschen vor dem Jahr 2050 nicht überschreiten. Ab 2050 kann der Bundesrat den Grenzwert jährlich durch Verordnung um den Geburtenüberschuss anpassen. Der Bund stellt sicher, dass der Grenzwert eingehalten wird.
2 Bund und Kantone treffen im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen für eine nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung, insbesondere zum Schutz der Umwelt und im Interesse der dauerhaften Erhaltung der natürlichen Lebensgrundlagen, der Leistungsfähigkeit der Infrastrukturen, der Gesundheitsversorgung und der schweizerischen Sozialversicherungen.
3 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung umfasst alle schweizerischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Hauptwohnsitz in der Schweiz sowie alle ausländischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Aufenthaltstitel für mindestens zwölf Monate oder mit einer Aufenthaltsdauer in der Schweiz von mindestens zwölf Monaten.
1 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz vor dem Jahr 2050 neuneinhalb Millionen Menschen, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, insbesondere im Asylbereich und beim Familiennachzug. Der Bundesrat unterbreitet der Bundesversammlung einen entsprechenden Gesetzesentwurf. Ab dem Zeitpunkt der Überschreitung erhalten vorläufig Aufgenommene keine Aufenthalts- oder Niederlassungsbewilligung, kein Schweizer Bürgerrecht und kein anderweitiges Bleiberecht. Vorbehalten sind die zwingenden Bestimmungen des Völkerrechts. Der Bundesrat strebt ausserdem im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 die Neuverhandlung bevölkerungswachstumstreibender internationaler Übereinkommen, seien sie rechtsverbindlich oder nicht, oder die Aushandlung von Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln an. Sehen Übereinkommen solche Klauseln vor, so ruft der Bundesrat sie an.
2 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz den Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung alle ihnen zur Verfügung stehenden Massnahmen zur Einhaltung des Grenzwertes. Absatz 1 gilt entsprechend. Jedoch sind internationale Übereinkommen im Sinn von Absatz 1 auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen, insbesondere der Globale Pakt vom 19. Dezember 2018 für eine sichere, geordnete und reguläre Migration (UNO-Migrationspakt), falls die Schweiz diesen unterzeichnet hat. Ist der Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 nach Ablauf von zwei Jahren seit seiner erstmaligen Überschreitung noch nicht wieder eingehalten und konnten bis dahin keine Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln ausgehandelt oder angerufen werden, mit denen die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 erreicht wird, so ist auch das Abkommen vom 21. Juni 19993 zwischen der Schweizerischen Eidgenossenschaft einerseits und der Europäischen Gemeinschaft und ihren Mitgliedstaaten andererseits über die Freizügigkeit (Personenfreizügigkeitsabkommen) auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen.
3 Der Bundesrat erlässt die Ausführungsbestimmungen in Form einer Verordnung innerhalb eines Jahres nach Annahme von Artikel 73a durch Volk und Stände. Die Verordnung gilt bis zum Inkrafttreten der von der Bundesversammlung erlassenen Ausführungsbestimmungen.
1 SR 101
2 Die endgültige Ziffer dieser Übergangsbestimmungen wird nach der Volksabstimmung von der Bundeskanzlei festgelegt.
3 SR 0.142.112.681