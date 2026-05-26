An internal leaflet warns against propaganda by the authorities before votes. In the case of Beat Jans, the Federal Chancellery suddenly declares the rules to be non-binding. Nevertheless, there is said to have been a "reprimand" - a search for clues.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Blick" reported that President Guy Parmelin had reprimanded Beat Jans for his appearances against the 10 million initiative

Federal Councillor Jans denies this. The case is tricky because Jans is not acting as an SP politician, but as a representative of the entire Federal Council.

An internal leaflet demands factual, complete and proportionate information from the authorities - but only recommends that it is "best" not to invite external guests to media conferences. Show more

It is only three pages long, but politically explosive: In an internal leaflet, the Federal Administration sets out how the Federal Council may provide information before votes - and where information from the authorities becomes propaganda. It is precisely this document that is now becoming a problem for the government in the dispute over Beat Jans.

The fact sheet warns against one-sided information, campaign appearances and external guests at media conferences. Despite this, Jans appeared at the 10 million initiative with representatives from the cantons, industry, employers and trade unions. The Federal Chancellery now says that the paper is not a binding directive.

Federal Councillors must inform carefully

This is about more than just legal fodder: when Federal Councillors appear before votes, they are not speaking as private individuals or party politicians. They represent the entire Federal Council - and their appearances are regarded as information for the authorities.

When Federal Councillors appear and talk about votes, they must provide factual, complete, transparent and proportionate information. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

Tight guidelines apply to such appearances. The Federal Council must provide voters with factual, complete, transparent and proportionate information. This is stated in the Federal Act on Political Rights.

To clarify this, the Federal Administration has produced the aforementioned three-page information sheet "Basic principles of information before votes". blue News has made this document available. It is aimed at employees of the federal government and is intended to help ensure that information activities prior to votes comply with the law.

The document is formulated in a remarkably direct manner. For example, "official propaganda", one-sided information, concealing important points or conducting a campaign are not permitted. Federal Councillors should consider opposing positions and not just mention the advantages or disadvantages of a proposal.

A section on media conferences is particularly sensitive. It states: "It is best not to invite guests from outside the Federal Administration." But that is exactly what Beat Jans did in mid-March.

«Preferably no guests from outside the Federal Administration.»

Federal Councillor Jans appeared with external guests

Jans did not appear alone at the Federal Council's media conference on the 10 million initiative. He was joined by representatives from the cantons, industry, employers and trade unions. Politically, the appearance looked like a broad alliance against the SVP initiative.

The SVP sees this as a breach of the rules. Group leader Thomas Aeschi tabled a motion in parliament asking what sanctions the Federal Council as a whole would take against Jans. The National Council's Control Committee also wants to look into the case.

The Federal Council disagrees. In its response to Aeschi's initiative, it writes that inviting guests to provide "factual information" at a media conference is not the same as supporting a campaign activity. The Federal Council does not conduct referendum campaigns.

This reveals a contradiction: the information sheet recommends that it is best not to invite external guests. However, it does not expressly prohibit them.

The entire Federal Council is in need of an explanation

This is where the need for explanation begins. The Federal Council does not say who decided in this specific case that external guests should attend the media conference. The Federal Chancellery also does not answer whether there is a memo, a legal assessment or an internal decision.

Instead, it points out that the "basic principles" are neither a legal requirement nor a Federal Council directive. It is merely an information sheet or a working instrument of the Conference of Departmental Information Services.

In other words: on the one hand, the paper only provides a guideline for how the federal government wants to protect the free formation of opinion before votes. On the other hand, the Federal Chancellery declares it non-binding as soon as it becomes concrete in the Jans case.

As reported by "Blick" at the beginning of May. Picture: blue News

The "Blick" report fits in with this. President Guy Parmelin is said to have urged Jans internally to be more objective and proportionate. Jans clearly denies this.

"No, there was never a reprimand from any Federal Councillor," the SP Minister of Justice told "Tele Züri" at the beginning of May. This week he doubled down in the "Tages-Anzeiger": He was amazed at how long such false statements persisted.

This cannot be verified. Meetings of the Federal Council are secret; motions, discussions and deliberations may not be made public. The Federal Chancellery refers to this confidentiality - and writes succinctly: "We do not comment on media rumors."

«We do not comment on media rumors.» Ursula Eggenberger Spokesperson for the Federal Chancellery

People close to the Federal Council told blue News that government communication was indeed an issue. But no one there wants to talk about a formal "rebuke".

A person familiar with the processes says: "Communication was discussed, but it was not a rebuke." Another person close to the Federal Council puts it more sharply: "PR dirty tricks are part of the game before votes."

It is therefore possible that the "rebuke" never happened - and that the story was mainly used to weaken Jans in the referendum campaign. But it is also possible that the communication actually caused a stir because the Federal Council has become smarter and more cautious following earlier controversies.

In any case, a look at the archives shows that the SP Federal Councillor from Basel is not an isolated case. Federal Councillors have previously appeared at voting media conferences with external guests - for example Doris Leuthard in 2016 with representatives from business and the energy industry or Karin Keller-Sutter in 2020 with representatives from the trade association, employers' association and trade unions. If external guests were banned, former members of the Federal Council would also have breached this rule.

Jans may deny the rebuke. However, Parmelin's silence provides the SVP with new ammunition. Its representatives are now openly referring to Jans as a "propaganda Federal Councillor". The right-wing conservative weekly "Weltwoche" under former SVP National Councillor Roger Köppel already ran the headline: "Propaganda Federal Councillor out of control".