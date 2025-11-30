An internal document from the Swiss Armed Forces is causing nervousness in Bern: in a confidential analysis made available to "Blick", experts assess the country's defense capabilities as "very limited". Switzerland can neither effectively defend itself against modern long-range weapons nor react adequately to hybrid attacks.
The report, which was published in the Blick newspaper on Sunday, states that the army has been adapted over decades to a world in which a classic attack was considered unlikely. However, since the Russian attack on Ukraine, the situation has changed fundamentally.
Today, cyberattacks, manipulation campaigns, attacks on critical infrastructure and orchestrated domestic violence are much more realistic than previous scenarios. Although the army can provide selective support to blue light organizations - for example with surveillance, transport or aerial reconnaissance - this is only partially possible over a longer period of time.
Air strikes as the main threat - Switzerland hardly prepared
The assessment of air defense is particularly critical. In the event of an attack, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles or long-range guided weapons are most likely to be used. The report concludes that Switzerland would only be able to intercept such stand-off weapons "to a very limited extent or not at all".
Even a conventional attack would overwhelm the country. The experts cite outdated systems, a lack of equipment, insufficient artillery range and depleted ammunition stocks. The air force would also be unable to engage targets on the ground - a decisive disadvantage in modern conflicts.
The verdict is clear: the army would only be able to repel a full-scale attack to a limited extent. Credible deterrence - the goal of any modern defense strategy - is currently virtually non-existent.
The authors emphasize that Switzerland is in fact "already" in a hybrid international conflict. Manipulation campaigns, cyber attacks and political influence by states such as Russia or China are a reality and are increasing.