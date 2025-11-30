The Swiss army is apparently not sufficiently well prepared. (symbolic image) sda

An internal army report paints a bleak picture: Switzerland would hardly be a match for a modern attack - whether in the air, in cyberspace or in hybrid operations.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A confidential army report concludes that Switzerland would only be able to fend off a military attack to a very limited extent.

The situation is particularly critical in terms of air defense, ammunition and defense against cyber and hybrid attacks.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister wants to increase funding for the army - even by means of a higher value-added tax. Show more

An internal document from the Swiss Armed Forces is causing nervousness in Bern: in a confidential analysis made available to "Blick", experts assess the country's defense capabilities as "very limited". Switzerland can neither effectively defend itself against modern long-range weapons nor react adequately to hybrid attacks.

The findings are explosive for Defense Minister Martin Pfister (center). After just nine months in office, he is under pressure to strengthen the army's financial basis. The Federal Council is even discussing an increase in value-added tax, which makes a referendum likely.

The report, which was published in the Blick newspaper on Sunday, states that the army has been adapted over decades to a world in which a classic attack was considered unlikely. However, since the Russian attack on Ukraine, the situation has changed fundamentally.

Today, cyberattacks, manipulation campaigns, attacks on critical infrastructure and orchestrated domestic violence are much more realistic than previous scenarios. Although the army can provide selective support to blue light organizations - for example with surveillance, transport or aerial reconnaissance - this is only partially possible over a longer period of time.

Air strikes as the main threat - Switzerland hardly prepared

The assessment of air defense is particularly critical. In the event of an attack, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles or long-range guided weapons are most likely to be used. The report concludes that Switzerland would only be able to intercept such stand-off weapons "to a very limited extent or not at all".

Even a conventional attack would overwhelm the country. The experts cite outdated systems, a lack of equipment, insufficient artillery range and depleted ammunition stocks. The air force would also be unable to engage targets on the ground - a decisive disadvantage in modern conflicts.

The verdict is clear: the army would only be able to repel a full-scale attack to a limited extent. Credible deterrence - the goal of any modern defense strategy - is currently virtually non-existent.

The authors emphasize that Switzerland is in fact "already" in a hybrid international conflict. Manipulation campaigns, cyber attacks and political influence by states such as Russia or China are a reality and are increasing.