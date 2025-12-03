Susanne Wille, Director General of SRG. KEYSTONE

According to an unpublished Sotomo survey, the halving initiative, which aims to reduce the radio and TV levy to CHF 200, is currently leading with 52 percent support.

Lea Oetiker

The No committee had the survey conducted by the Sotomo research institute, but never published it.

Statistically speaking, initiatives often have a difficult time in the final phase: experience shows that they lose around 14% support between the first poll and the ballot. Show more

The halving initiative could lead to a tight race in the SRG referendum on March 8, 2026. According to an unpublished survey conducted by the "No" committee and the Sotomo research institute, 52% are in favor of reducing the radio and TV fee from CHF 335 to CHF 200, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung". 44 percent are against and 4 percent are still undecided.

The Sotomo survey thus confirms the results of an earlier Leewas/Tamedia survey, which showed a similar majority in favor of the proposal in September. In the summer, a Demoscope survey had indicated a clear rejection.

This development is causing unease among opponents of the initiative. Representatives from the SP, FDP, Center Party, Greens and Green Liberals want to launch their No campaign next Monday and present the first poster subjects. "I'm worried", says Laura Zimmermann, co-initiator of the No campaign and former co-leader of Operation Libero, to the newspaper.

Albert Rösti now prefers a milder reduction

The Yes committee is not planning to launch its campaign until the new year. According to media reports, SVP campaigner Alexander Segert is working on the visual appearance.

Within the SVP, however, the campaign for the initiative is viewed differently - not least because Media Minister Albert Rösti now prefers a milder reduction to CHF 300.

Statistically speaking, initiatives often have a difficult time in the final phase: according to experience, they lose around 14% of support between the first poll and the ballot. If this pattern repeats itself, the halving initiative could ultimately fail.