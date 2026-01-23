A video shows a security guard at the Openair Frauenfeld festival allegedly punching a man in the stomach. The festival is now investigating the incident.

At the Openair Frauenfeld, pyrotechnics are set off time and again during concerts.

Here's what it's all about Security personnel escorted a man out of the crowd at the Openair Frauenfeld. In the process, one of the security guards apparently struck him in the stomach.

Critics on social media argue that the security measures are disproportionate.

The festival is investigating the incident together with the security company and states that the man was suspected of intending to throw a lit flare into the crowd. Summary created with

The scene lasts only a few seconds: Several security guards in protective gear, some with their faces covered, are leading a man out of a crowd. One of them appears to punch the man in the stomach. The man does not appear to be resisting in the video. The scene was filmed at this year’s Openair Frauenfeld, which took place last week.

The video was posted publicly on TikTok . According to the user who posted it, security guards at the Openair Frauenfeld festival quickly—and in some cases roughly—removed people from the crowd who were setting off fireworks on the grounds. The incident captured on video is also part of this context.

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In response to an inquiry from blue News, Openair Frauenfeld confirmed that it is aware of the video. They are currently working with the security firm to address the situation. Based on current information, action was taken because there was suspicion that the person in question intended to throw the lit pyrotechnics into the crowd. “In such a situation, there is an immediate danger to the guests nearby, and swift action must be taken,” the festival stated.

Violation of the Explosives Act

The pyrotechnics set off at festivals are handheld flares, which are legally classified as signaling devices for commercial purposes, such as maritime rescue. Anyone who lights such a flare at a festival is violating the Explosives Act: It is prohibited to to use explosives and pyrotechnic devices intended for other purposes for recreational purposes.

Fireworks are dangerous primarily because of their extreme heat: the flame can reach temperatures of 1,600 to 2,500 degrees. This means burns can occur even without direct contact with the fire, and it is usually impossible to extinguish them while they are burning. Added to this are the intense, blinding light and smoke.

00:29 So sieht es aus, wenn im Publikum des Openair Frauenfeld ein Pyro gezündet wird. Hier beim Konzert von Rin.

The Openair Frauenfeld festival states that it will only intervene if there is an imminent danger to third parties, such as when pyrotechnics are about to be thrown. In such cases, however, action must be taken “in accordance with the principle of proportionality.” Otherwise, intervening in the middle of the crowd would make the situation even more dangerous.

However, this does not answer the question of whether the alleged punch as the person was being escorted away was proportionate. The festival does not wish to comment on the exact circumstances of the incident. However, its stance is “unambiguous”: “The treatment of our guests must be proportionate and respectful, and this standard applies to everyone working at our festival.” Should it become apparent that a situation was not handled correctly, the festival will “clearly address” the matter.

The festival refers questions about the training, qualifications, and equipment of security personnel to the security company. As of press time, the security company had not responded to blue News’s questions.

Entry checks are also being criticized

The company has been providing security at the Openair Frauenfeld festival for years. Following incidents last year—when a group gained unauthorized access to the festival grounds, slashed tents, and stole from attendees—some of the security personnel patrolled this year in full gear, including protective gear, batons, and pepper spray, as reported by the “Thurgauer Zeitung.” Security staff told the newspaper that the equipment was intended to serve as a deterrent.

But it’s not just the security forces’ actions that are drawing criticism. In the comments under the TikTok video, some viewers also criticize the entry checks: They say bag checks are lax and fireworks are making their way onto the grounds without any trouble—which makes the harsh crackdown on people setting off fireworks in the square all the more jarring.

This comment criticizes the entry checks at the Openair Frauenfeld. TikTok Screenshot

The festival rejects the accusation. “Strict checks” are conducted at the entrance and during wristband verification. However, at a festival held on a large, fenced-in field, security cannot be “100 percent airtight.” Anyone who breaks into the grounds and gains access over the fence bypasses all checks. According to Openair Frauenfeld, the organizer is powerless to prevent this. Therefore, consistent enforcement on the grounds is also necessary. “One does not replace the other, but rather complements it.”

Disclosure: blue News is owned by Swisscom, a partner of Openair Frauenfeld.

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