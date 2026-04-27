A serious traffic accident in Landquart has claimed one life. According to the Graubünden cantonal police, a 50-year-old security guard died of his injuries in hospital on Friday.
The man was seriously injured in an accident at a traffic circle on Wednesday night. He was part of a team of security staff who were regulating traffic due to construction work.
According to the information available so far, a 33-year-old female driver was traveling on Deutsche Strasse H3 in the direction of Landquart shortly after midnight. Traffic was being diverted through the traffic circle due to the roadworks.
The driver apparently did not recognize this change in traffic routing and entered the traffic circle as normal. In doing so, she hit the security guard who was on duty.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital by the Chur ambulance service. He died there two days later.
The Graubünden public prosecutor's office ordered a blood test from the driver. Her driver's license was also confiscated on the spot.
The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident together with the public prosecutor's office.