The man was hit by a car and died.

A traffic accident in Landquart comes to a tragic end: a security employee who was directing traffic during construction work died in hospital a few days after the collision.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 50-year-old security guard was hit by a car in Landquart.

The man suffered serious injuries and died two days later in hospital.

The driver had apparently not recognized the change in traffic routing at the traffic circle. Show more

A serious traffic accident in Landquart has claimed one life. According to the Graubünden cantonal police, a 50-year-old security guard died of his injuries in hospital on Friday.

The man was seriously injured in an accident at a traffic circle on Wednesday night. He was part of a team of security staff who were regulating traffic due to construction work.

According to the information available so far, a 33-year-old female driver was traveling on Deutsche Strasse H3 in the direction of Landquart shortly after midnight. Traffic was being diverted through the traffic circle due to the roadworks.

The driver apparently did not recognize this change in traffic routing and entered the traffic circle as normal. In doing so, she hit the security guard who was on duty.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital by the Chur ambulance service. He died there two days later.

The Graubünden public prosecutor's office ordered a blood test from the driver. Her driver's license was also confiscated on the spot.

The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident together with the public prosecutor's office.