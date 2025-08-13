The procurement of new US F-35 fighter jets will cost Switzerland more than originally assumed. (archive picture) Bild: sda

The Federal Council's decision on the F-35 fighter jet is dividing the parties. Like the national government, the conservatives want to stick with the purchase despite the additional costs. The SP and the Greens are calling for it to be canceled.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland cannot enforce the fixed price for 36 F-35 jets from the USA.

Additional costs of up to 1.3 billion Swiss francs will now be incurred.

Like the national government, the conservatives want to stick to the purchase despite the high additional costs.

The SP and the Greens are calling for the procurement to be stopped immediately. Show more

The SP wrote on Wednesday that the national government must stop the procurement of the F-35 immediately and look for alternatives with its European partners. By claiming that there was a fixed price, the electorate had been misled.

Zurich Green Party National Councillor Balthasar Glättli took the same line. "Better an end with horror than horror without end," Glättli wrote on the Bluesky platform on Wednesday. There was a threat of further cost increases.

"Harakiri in terms of security policy"

Meanwhile, there was support for the Federal Council from the conservative camp. The F-35 is indispensable in terms of security policy, the FDP stated. Without the new jets, Switzerland would effectively be without air defense in a few years' time. This would be tantamount to "hara-kiri in terms of security policy".

Center defends Amherd

The Center Party, on the other hand, backed its former Federal Councillor. Based on external expert opinions, Switzerland had to assume that the costs negotiated with the USA were a fixed price.

"The SP and the Greens would do well not to misuse the price or the current customs situation to overturn the project," the FDP continued. At the same time, the FDP noted that the concession to the USA regarding prices was painful - and embarrassing for former Defense Minister Viola Amherd.

The procurement of the F-35 fighter jets remains central to Switzerland's security, party leader Philipp Matthias Bregy was quoted as saying in a communiqué on Wednesday. The center also agrees that the fighter jet purchase should take place within the framework of the six billion franc credit approved by the people.

The Federal Council had sold Switzerland the F-35 as the most advantageous fighter aircraft overall, which was available at a fixed price of six billion francs, wrote the Green Liberals. However, this was not the case. It was a serious mistake on the part of the national government.

According to the GLP, the Federal Council cannot simply go back to business as usual, but must present a solution. This must be within the framework approved by the population - or the fighter jet will have to go before the people again.

More videos on the topic