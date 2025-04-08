Security politicians in the National Council want an additional billion for air defense ammunition. KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey

Significantly more money for air defence: security politicians in the National Council want to increase the 2025 armaments program by CHF 1 billion.

SDA

Switzerland is to procure ammunition quickly for ground-based air defense and other systems. The responsible National Council committee wants to increase the 2025 armaments program by CHF 1 billion accordingly.

The National Council's Security Policy Committee (SIK-N) proposed a corresponding commitment credit by 16 votes to 9, as reported by the parliamentary services on Tuesday. The National Council will next decide on this in the summer session as part of the Armed Forces Dispatch.

According to the majority decision, the additional credit will be available for the purchase of ammunition for longer and medium-range ground-based air defense systems (Bodluv) and for systems for indirect fire support at medium range. This is intended to increase endurance.

For the majority, it is "imperative" that Switzerland is able to enter into contracts in good time with the approval of a first tranche of ammunition and thus secure the corresponding delivery slots, the press release stated. In addition, some of the ammunition could be produced in Switzerland.

The minority does not want to discuss an additional commitment credit until a corresponding financing solution has been found. The SP and the Greens, for example, commented on the committee's decision in favor of more artillery ammunition as "unrealistic", "irresponsible" and "excessive".