US President Trump with Ukrainian President Zelenskyi. sda

After his appearance at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyi settles accounts with Donald Trump. He voiced his suspicions that Russia had exerted influence on the US presidential office.

Sven Ziegler

A meeting with symbolic power ended in diplomatic disaster: On February 28, US President Donald Trump (78) received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (47) at the White House - but instead of a rapprochement, there was a public scandal. In an interview with the British "Time" magazine, Selensky spoke in detail for the first time about what happened - and vented his frustration.

The aim of his visit to Washington was to explain the Ukrainian position on the peace process with Russia to Trump. "I wanted to make sure that Trump understands what conditions Ukraine can accept - and what would be too humiliating for us after more than three years of war with Russia," explained Selenskyj. But the conversation quickly took a different turn.

Between the Ussyk Belt and images of war

As is customary during state visits, Zelensky also brought gifts: the world champion belt of Ukrainian boxing star Oleksandr Ussyk (38) and a folder full of pictures of wounded soldiers. When he handed over the latter, the mood changed abruptly. "I wanted to show him what I stand for," said Selenskyj. But Trump was visibly irritated.

What followed was a scene that, according to Selenskyj, "got completely out of hand": Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance (40) publicly attacked the Ukrainian president, a reporter mockingly asked why Selenskyj wasn't wearing a suit. The humiliation was perfect.

Doubts about the loyalty of the USA

Despite the diplomatic fiasco, Selensky does not regret his openness. "In this conversation, I defended the dignity of Ukraine," said the president. He had hoped for sympathy and support from the USA - instead he was confronted with mistrust. "It felt as if we were no longer allies."

Particularly explosive: Selenskyj told the Times that he suspected that Russia may have deliberately influenced parts of the US government. "I think Russia has managed to influence some members of the White House with information," he said. It was a case of targeted disinformation.

Serious consequences for Ukraine

The consequences of the failed talks were not long in coming: shortly after the meeting, the USA suspended its military support for Ukraine. The planned advance of the Ukrainian army in the Russian border region of Kursk came to a standstill as a result.

Selensky's sobering conclusion: "I wanted a conversation at eye level. But I came back with something else - a lesson."