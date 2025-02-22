Several thousand people took part in the rally in Bern. Keystone

Several thousand people demonstrated for solidarity with Ukraine at a national rally in Bern on Saturday. They called for a just peace and for Switzerland to step up its commitment.

According to the organizers, the central concern of the rally is a just peace in Ukraine as well as a consistent and stricter implementation of sanctions against Russia. Show more

Among other things, the participants called for economic support for Ukraine as well as consistent and stricter implementation of the sanctions against Russia. Switzerland also has a responsibility - and it can do even more.

Banners such as "Send unused Swiss tanks to Ukraine", "Implement EU sanctions!" and "Support Ukraine now!" were on display, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported from the scene.

Iryna Venediktova, the Ukrainian ambassador to Switzerland, and Vadym Boichenko, the former mayor of Mariupol, were among those who spoke on the Bundesplatz. The Ukrainian city fell into Russian hands in the course of Russia's three-year war of aggression against Ukraine.

Later, Petros Mavromichalis, the EU ambassador to Switzerland, Councillor of States Marianne Binder-Keller (center) and National Councillors Fabian Molina (SP), Nicolas Walder (Greens) and Beat Flach (GLP) also spoke.

The rally was preceded by a procession from Münsterplatz through the city center. Among the participants were also members of the municipal council of the City of Bern.

The Ukrainian Association in Switzerland had called for the rally.