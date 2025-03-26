Accident in Kreuzlingen TGSenior citizen (71) crashes with a blood alcohol level of 2.26 - driving license confiscated
Sven Ziegler
26.3.2025
A senior citizen (71) crashed in Kreuzlingen TG. He had a blood alcohol level of 2.26 and his driver's license was confiscated.
At around 1.30 p.m., the cantonal emergency call center of the Thurgau authorities received several calls that a driver had crossed into the oncoming lane on Langhaldenstrasse and then come to a standstill at the side of the road. A man had left the vehicle staggering.
The driver was uninjured in the accident and the vehicle sustained minor damage. The emergency services of the Thurgau cantonal police carried out a breath test on the 71-year-old German, which revealed a blood alcohol level of 2.26 per mille. His driver's license was confiscated for the attention of the road traffic authorities.