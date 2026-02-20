A senior citizen ripped off other senior citizens together with her son. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

An elderly marriage fraudster deliberately deceived single senior citizens with promises of love and swindled them out of large sums of money. The Federal Court has now confirmed that the woman and her son have been sentenced to several years in prison - also because of a second, particularly perfidious business model.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court confirms multi-year prison sentences against a senior citizen and her son for commercial fraud and other offenses.

The woman feigned love and a future together to single men in order to obtain large sums of money.

In addition, the duo sold illegally obtained pornographic content, generating income of over 300,000 francs. Show more

When people talk about Lovescam, they are usually referring to anonymous fraudsters from abroad who ensnare their victims via chats and dating platforms. However, according to the "Beobachter" newspaper, the case now judged by the Federal Supreme Court shows that such scams can also take place in the immediate vicinity.

The case centers on a mother-son duo who targeted single, often widowed men between 2016 and 2018. The woman, who was over 70 at the time, sought out her victims via personal ads and quickly built up an emotional bond by promising them love, closeness and a future together. According to the verdict, she deliberately exploited the loneliness and grief of the victims.

Son played an active role

As soon as trust was established, concrete demands for money followed. She initially extracted several tens of thousands of francs from one man and later a total of around 150,000 francs in cash. In another case, she even held out the prospect of a wedding and persuaded the man concerned to transfer 100,000 francs as an alleged loan, as reported by the Beobachter. The planned marriage never took place and the money disappeared into the duo's luxurious lifestyle.

According to the "Beobachter", the accused argued in court that the payments were made voluntarily and therefore lacked the fraudulent intent required for fraud. However, the Lausanne judges did not follow this argument. In their ruling, they stated that the woman had built up a complex web of lies and deliberately exploited the "vulnerabilities" of her victims, in particular their loneliness and exceptional emotional situations.

The son played an active role in the background. He motivated his mother to commit the crimes and, among other things, drew up loan agreements with one of the victims. The Federal Supreme Court therefore confirmed his conviction for aiding and abetting commercial fraud.

Porn business also brings in money

However, the love scam was not the only source of income, as the magazine continues. At the same time, the son obtained pornographic image and video material from the internet which, according to the terms of use, was only intended for private use. The mother then offered this content on another platform, falsely claiming to be the performer. In this way, the duo generated income of over CHF 300,000.

The defense argued that these were not copyrighted works and that the pensioner had acted in good faith. The Federal Supreme Court clearly disagreed. Pornographic content can also be protected by copyright if it has an individual character. Anyone who downloads and resells such files is liable to prosecution and risks additional consequences under civil law.

In its decision, the court stated that neither the mother nor the son had put forward any valid arguments that could shake the findings of the lower court. The Federal Supreme Court thus confirmed the judgments of the Cantonal Court of Lucerne, as the "Beobachter" writes. The son must go to prison for three years and seven months, the mother for three years. Both are Swiss citizens.