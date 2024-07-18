The fire broke out in this house. Kapo SZ

Sven Ziegler

On Thursday morning, a 79-year-old woman died in a fire in a two-family house in Lachen. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

At 3.40 a.m., the Schwyz cantonal police received a report that smoke was coming out of the skylight of a two-family house on Bauernhofstrasse in Lachen. The Lachen fire department was able to extinguish the fire with the support of the Altendorf fire department and the Pfäffikon fire department.

One family was able to leave the burning house in time and unharmed. The three people were cared for by the rescue service. A 79-year-old woman, who was in the other apartment, could only be recovered dead after the extinguishing work. The Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich was called in to clarify the cause of death.

The Schwyz cantonal police, in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz, have begun investigating the cause of the fire.