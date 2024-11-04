An 80-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in Sierre VS on Sunday afternoon. sda

An 80-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in Sierre VS on Sunday afternoon. A 59-year-old relative was arrested. The police are investigating the exact course of events.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday afternoon, the Valais cantonal police were called to an apartment in Sierre VS, where an 80-year-old man was found dead and his 77-year-old wife seriously injured.

A 59-year-old relative was arrested, while the public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crime is ongoing and it is known that no firearm was used. Show more

On Sunday, shortly after 4 p.m., the Valais cantonal police received a call. Several patrols from the cantonal police and regional police of the Villes du Centre went to an apartment in Sierre VS.

On site, the emergency services discovered a lifeless man and a seriously injured woman. The emergency doctor was only able to determine that the man had died.

The victims are a Swiss man (80) and his wife (77), also Swiss. A Swiss man (59) was arrested and detained on the orders of the public prosecutor's office, which has opened an investigation. According to the police, the perpetrator and the victim are related.

The investigation into the exact course of events is still ongoing, but it is certain that the weapon used was not a firearm. The presumption of innocence applies until a final verdict is reached.