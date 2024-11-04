On Sunday, shortly after 4 p.m., the Valais cantonal police received a call. Several patrols from the cantonal police and regional police of the Villes du Centre went to an apartment in Sierre VS.
On site, the emergency services discovered a lifeless man and a seriously injured woman. The emergency doctor was only able to determine that the man had died.
The victims are a Swiss man (80) and his wife (77), also Swiss. A Swiss man (59) was arrested and detained on the orders of the public prosecutor's office, which has opened an investigation. According to the police, the perpetrator and the victim are related.
The investigation into the exact course of events is still ongoing, but it is certain that the weapon used was not a firearm. The presumption of innocence applies until a final verdict is reached.