After heart surgery, 89-year-old Margot Rüdisühli suddenly ends up in a psychiatric ward instead of a retirement home. Only days later does it become clear what really happened.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a heart operation, 89-year-old Margot Rüdisühli is admitted to a psychiatric ward.

The senior center knew nothing about this for days.

Zurich University Hospital announced that the senior citizen had developed acute delirium after the operation. Show more

Margot Rüdisühli (89) is glad to be back at the senior citizens' center in Aarau. The pensioner had heart surgery in mid-November. When she wanted to go home again three days later, two police officers suddenly stood in front of her. They took her straight to the Königsfelden psychiatric clinic in Windisch.

She had to stay there for several days. The senior citizens' center was not informed. The staff at the center wanted to file a missing person's report: "We were afraid for her," says employee Jeanine Chopin to Tele M1.

Eventually they find out where Margot Rüdisühli is. Zurich University Hospital announced that the elderly woman had developed acute delirium after the operation, which made 1:1 care necessary. Moreover, it was not the police but security staff who brought her to the psychiatric ward.

With the support of the Child and Adult Protection Association, Margot Rüdisühli was finally released from the psychiatric ward. "I can't describe how happy I am to be back here," she tells Tele M1. The president of the association criticizes the lack of communication between the hospital and the senior citizen.

