The bedroom was completely burnt out. Kapo Schaffhausen

On Wednesday morning, a woman and her dog died in a fire in a property in the town of Schaffhausen. This was reported by the Schaffhausen police.

Sven Ziegler

At around 01:40 on Wednesday morning, a resident of a property on Frohbergstrasse in the town of Schaffhausen reported to the Schaffhausen police that a fire had broken out in the bedroom.

Four of the five residents were able to make their own way to safety before the fire department arrived. During the extinguishing work, a 78-year-old woman had to be rescued from the affected property, but she died on the spot despite the resuscitation measures immediately initiated by the emergency services.

One resident had to be taken to hospital for further examination. The firefighters from the city of Schaffhausen were able to extinguish the source of the fire. Subsequently, the family's dog was found dead in the property.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. The damage to property amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.

In addition to a large contingent of firefighters from the city of Schaffhausen, a chaplain and members of the rescue service from Schaffhausen Hospitals, SH Power, the cantonal fire police and the Schaffhausen police were also deployed.