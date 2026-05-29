The municipality of Klingnau inherits the assets of a deceased citizen. KEYSTONE

A childless senior citizen from Klingnau has bequeathed her entire estate to her municipality - 653,000 francs. The inherited apartment now serves as asylum accommodation.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A childless senior citizen from Klingnau has bequeathed her entire fortune of 653,000 francs to the municipality of Aargau.

The sum is equivalent to around six percent of the tax rate and will benefit a municipality that is taking on debt due to a 20-million-franc renovation.

The municipality is not selling the inherited 4½-room apartment for the time being, but is using it as asylum accommodation - a Ukrainian family now lives there. Show more

A childless senior citizen from Klingnau has bequeathed her entire estate to the Aargau municipality - a total of 653,000 francs. This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper."This inheritance came completely out of the blue for us," head of administration Ueli Gantenbein told the newspaper.

For the municipality of 3,700 inhabitants, this is an extraordinary windfall: The sum is equivalent to around six percent of the tax base. Klingnau is currently taking on large debts because it is renovating its school building and gymnasium at a cost of around 20 million francs. The estate includes a 4½-room condominium as well as cash and assets.

The woman died last September, a few years after her husband. The couple had no children, but lived in Klingnau for decades and were involved in clubs and associations. "They felt connected to Klingnau," says a close acquaintance, according to the Aargauer Zeitung.

The municipality does not want to sell the inherited apartment for the time being, but is using it as asylum accommodation due to the housing shortage. A Ukrainian family now lives there.

Municipalities inherit again and again

Other municipalities also experience such strokes of luck - and some even cause them embarrassment. Richterswil on Lake Zurich inherited a 5.5-room apartment worth CHF 1.9 million and an additional CHF 940,000 from a deceased resident, as reported by the "Zürichsee-Zeitung ".

There are usually two reasons why a municipality inherits at all. Either someone deliberately includes their municipality of residence in their will - childless people can distribute their assets freely thanks to the large free quota in Swiss inheritance law. Or there is no will and no legal heirs at all, in which case the estate automatically goes to the community, usually divided between the canton and the community of residence.

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