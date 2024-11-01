Feeding buzzards is actually no longer permitted. (archive picture) sda

A senior citizen from the Zurich Oberland was initially convicted of feeding a buzzard. However, she was then acquitted in court.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A senior citizen from the Zurich Oberland was initially convicted of feeding a buzzard.

However, she was then acquitted in court.

The judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict the senior citizen and acquitted her Show more

A 77-year-old woman from the Zurich Oberland stood before the Hinwil District Court because she was accused of feeding meat to a buzzard. However, the new hunting law prohibits the feeding of wild animals and only allows exceptions for certain bird species and squirrels.

This is why the woman now had to go to court. The senior citizen, who had nursed the buzzard back to health after an injury, explained that she had fed the bird out of love for animals without being aware of the change in the law.

The prosecution relied on photographs that allegedly proved the feeding of meat. However, this evidence was deemed insufficient as the photos were taken illegally by a neighbor and did not clearly show what the bird was eating. There were also doubts about the testimony of a gamekeeper who claimed to have found chicken remains in the woman's garden.

Acquittal not yet legally binding

The judge decided that there was insufficient evidence to convict the senior citizen and acquitted her. The original fine of CHF 250 was set aside and the legal costs of CHF 1,250 and the lawyer's fees of CHF 5,000 will be paid by the state. However, the judge pointed out that if she had been charged, the feeding with seeds might not have been considered "moderate" within the meaning of the Hunting Act.

The acquittal is not yet final and the case raises questions about the application and interpretation of the Hunting Act. Nevertheless, the whole case has a happy ending for the senior citizen.