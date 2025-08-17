BLS emphasizes that the rules are clear: anyone travelling with a ticket outside the specified validity period is traveling without a valid ticket. sda

A senior citizen from Lucerne pays a fine because she took an earlier train with a valid ticket. The ombudsman's office for public transport has been recording increasing numbers of complaints for years.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman was fined for using the ticket she bought online two hours early.

Despite an explanation, the ticket inspector showed no goodwill and she had to pay a fine.

The ombudsman's office for public transport has been recording increasing numbers of complaints for years. Show more

Marianne Dollinger actually wanted to take a relaxing trip with her granddaughters. The 80-year-old from Lucerne was traveling to Sörenberg on the Brienzer Rothorn on 17 July. But because the younger granddaughter quickly became tired while hiking, the grandmother decided to start the return journey two hours earlier than planned. She told the "SonntagsZeitung" newspaper.

An argument broke out on the regional train from Schüpfheim to Lucerne: The BLS ticket inspector declared Dollinger's tickets purchased the day before using the SBB app to be invalid - they were only valid from 3.30 pm, not at 1.30 pm.

Although the senior citizen pointed to her correctly purchased connecting ticket and explained that she had adapted the earlier return journey to her child's needs, the ticket inspector remained firm. She issued a fine: in addition to the ticket she had already paid, Dollinger was asked to pay the fare again plus a 100 franc penalty fee, according to the newspaper.

The grandmother reacted so angrily that she quickly gave Mumbai as her place of residence and refused to sign the form.

The woman from Lucerne felt like a "fare dodger", as she later wrote. After unsuccessful complaints to BLS and annoyed phone calls to the debt collection agency, she finally paid up to avoid reminder fees and further hassle. "It's not about the money, but about justice," she told the newspaper.

More complaints about ticket rules

Dollinger's case is not an isolated one. The ombudsman's office for public transport has been recording increasing numbers of complaints for years - from 263 in 2023 to 427 in 2024.

Ombudsman Hans Höhener has observed that many travelers have difficulty understanding the increasingly complex ticket options, he told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper. It is often a question of tickets used too early or too late or app tickets that were purchased a few seconds after departure.

Höhener has long been calling for goodwill regulations for such minor cases - such as a grace period of 30 to 60 seconds for digital ticket purchases. However, the public transport companies reject this. The Alliance Swiss Pass fare association, for example, argues that there must be strict rules in a system without access barriers.

Goodwill remains a matter of discretion

BLS emphasizes that the rules are clear: anyone travelling with a ticket outside the specified validity period is traveling without a valid ticket. Decisions on goodwill are at the sole discretion of the ticket inspectors or customer service.

For Marianne Dollinger, the main thing that remains from the trip is frustration. Her conclusion: "I bought a ticket conscientiously and because of a small formal error in a complicated ticket system, I am simply branded a fare dodger".