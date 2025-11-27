The city police are looking for witnesses. (symbolic image) sda

An elderly woman was discovered with serious injuries on the sidewalk in Zurich's Kreis 12 district on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear how the injuries occurred. The city police are appealing for information.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pensioner was found seriously injured on Ueberlandstrasse.

A collision with a vehicle cannot be ruled out.

The police are looking for witnesses to the incident. Show more

An elderly woman was found lying injured on the sidewalk in Zurich's Kreis 12 district on Wednesday afternoon. According to the city police, a report was received shortly after 4 p.m. that a pensioner was lying on the ground at Ueberlandstrasse 385.

When the emergency services arrived, the woman was already being cared for by passers-by. She had serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital after receiving first aid from the Schutz & Rettung Zurich ambulance service. The police provided no further information on her condition.

It is currently unclear how the injuries occurred. The investigation is ongoing and, according to the police, a possible collision with a vehicle has not been ruled out. Specialists from the Accident Investigation Service secured traces and evidence at the scene.

The city police are asking witnesses for information: Anyone who made observations near the Luchswiesen VBZ stop on Wednesday afternoon, November 26, at around 4 p.m. should call 044 411 71 17.