Conflicts at the garden fence are a frequent cause of neighborly disputes. Keystone

Neighborhood disputes are part of everyday life in Switzerland. But not every disturbance is legally unacceptable. A recent case from Schwyz shows how quickly trouble can turn into criminal proceedings.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Schwyz, a woman was convicted for pouring cold water over her neighbor.

In Switzerland, neighbors are obliged to show mutual consideration, but what is considered punishable always depends on the specific individual case and an objective standard.

Typical points of contention such as barking dogs, smoke, children's noise or shadows are assessed differently in legal terms, with discussions or mediated solutions often being the first priority. Show more

A cold surprise on the terrace, night-time barking and a bill for 2,700 francs: a recent case from the canton of Schwyz shows how quickly a neighborly dispute can escalate.

A woman was recently convicted of assault by summary penalty order after she deliberately poured cold water over her neighbor in November 2025. In addition, the 81-year-old kept her dog in such a way that it disturbed the other neighbors by barking loudly on a total of 41 nights in a row - sometimes several times a night - from July 2025 onwards. This made the senior citizen guilty of multiple violations of the Dog Act.

The public prosecutor's office in Schwyz therefore issued a fine of CHF 2,000, plus procedural costs of CHF 700. If she does not pay the fine, she will have to spend 20 days behind bars.

The case is an example of how emotional conflicts between neighbors can become - and that legal problems can quickly arise. But what actually constitutes an excessive disturbance in Switzerland?

Neighbor law in the Swiss Civil Code states that no one may use their property in such a way that others are unreasonably disturbed. The following examples show what this means in practice.

Article 684 of the Swiss Civil Code states that 1Everyone is obliged to refrain from any undue interference with the property of neighbors when exercising his property, in particular when operating a business on his property.

2Inparticular, all harmful effects that are unjustified in terms of the location and nature of the property or local usage, such as air pollution, foul odors, noise, sound, vibration, radiation or the deprivation of sunlight or daylight, areprohibited. Show more

The neighbor's dog barks constantly

Dogs can become a point of contention in the neighborhood not only with noise, but also with their business. Imago

Neighbors generally have to accept occasional dog barking. It becomes problematic when the barking occurs regularly, loudly and especially at night. This was the decisive factor in the Schwyz case. The authorities deemed the repeated night-time barking to be a violation of the cantonal dog law.

However, there are no clear decibel limits for dogs in Switzerland. Whether the judiciary intervenes always depends on the individual case. Duration, time and intensity all play a role. Judges often compare dog noise with other sources of noise such as construction sites or traffic. If you want to defend yourself, you must be able to document the disturbance - for example with a noise log or witnesses.

The neighbor's cat does its business in my sandbox

In legal terms, cats are one of the most common gray areas in neighborhood law. This is because outdoor cats are generally allowed to roam freely. The fact that a cat occasionally roams through other people's gardens is usually considered normal and reasonable.

The situation can be different if animals regularly cause damage or massively soil a property. This could constitute what is known as "excessive immission". However, the hurdles for this are high. In principle, pet owners can also be liable for damage caused by cats. However, because outdoor cats cannot be supervised at all times, successful lawsuits are rare.

In practice, such cases usually end with a pragmatic solution - such as covering sandpits or discussions between the parties.

The neighbor's smoke moves into my home

Smoke is legally classed as material immissions - just like noise or odors. In principle, you are allowed to smoke on your own balcony. However, it becomes problematic if the smoke constantly drifts into neighboring apartments and significantly impairs living there.

If your neighbor smokes, this can also have unpleasant consequences for your nose in your own apartment. Keystone

Whether a court would intervene depends on the frequency and intensity. A single cigarette a day usually has to be tolerated. However, a specific number is not defined by law.

However, long-term smoking in confined spaces, especially in apartment buildings, can lead to restrictions. Administrations or condominium owners' associations often try to find a solution first via house rules or mediation.

The neighbor's children are constantly screaming

Children's noise enjoys a comparatively high level of tolerance in Switzerland. Courts assume that playing, running and occasional shouting are part of normal family life. With small children in particular, even crying at night is often considered unavoidable.

The situation is different when older children regularly make noise in the middle of the night or quiet times are permanently disregarded. In many municipalities and house rules, quiet times apply between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. as well as over midday. Nevertheless, the threshold for children's noise to be legally classified as "excessive" is significantly higher than for other sources of noise.

The neighbor's hedge takes away the sun

Shade can also be a source of dispute. The Civil Code prohibits so-called "negative immissions", for example when new buildings or plants deprive other properties of light or sunlight.

However, the legal situation is complicated. High hedges or trees are not automatically prohibited. Cantonal distance regulations and the specific impairment are decisive. According to the Federal Supreme Court, the mere deterioration of the view is usually not enough. Anyone wishing to defend themselves must be able to prove that the applicable regulations have been violated.

The neighbor parties in the middle of the night

Noise at night is one of the most common reasons for police interventions. If there is a massive disturbance of the peace at night - this often applies from 10 p.m. - the police may intervene. In many municipalities, this can result in fines.

If a party is still going on at a neighbor's house after 10 p.m., the police can be called. However, this should not contribute to the peace in the house. Imago

Anyone who repeatedly attracts attention through parties, music or shouting also risks consequences under civil law. Affected neighbors can demand that you cease and desist or, in extreme cases, sue for damages. It is important to document the incidents as precisely as possible.

What happens if a dispute escalates?

The case from Schwyz shows that disputes between neighbors can quickly become personal. As soon as threats, assault or damage to property come into play, a civil dispute becomes a criminal matter.

Anyone who deliberately attacks, insults or threatens someone can be reported to the police. In the case of assault or trespassing, a time limit of three months often applies in Switzerland for filing a criminal complaint. After this period, the offense may no longer be prosecuted. The time limit starts from the time when the injured party knows the perpetrator and the offense.

This is why the courts are often the worst solution

Many neighbor disputes start with minor issues and escalate due to poor communication. Swiss neighbor law therefore places a strong emphasis on proportionality and mutual consideration.

Before resorting to the courts, experts almost always recommend a personal discussion first - especially as litigation is usually associated with high costs and does not necessarily lead to a clear result. Mediation is also being used more and more frequently. Because even if someone wins in court, the neighbor often remains the same.

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