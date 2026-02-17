A Swiss senior citizen loses her additional income. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

The studios have been rented out for decades - now they have to be demolished. A 65-year-old pensioner from Neuenegg is losing two important sources of income because her apartments in the basement are not eligible for planning permission.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two studio apartments in Neuenegg BE that have been rented out for decades must be demolished.

The Federal Supreme Court ruled that the basement apartments are not eligible for approval for health reasons.

For the pensioner, this means a financial blow - including demolition costs and a mortgage. Show more

In Neuenegg in the canton of Bern, a 65-year-old pensioner loses two rented studio apartments that she has lived in since the 1970s. The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that the rooms in the basement were never correctly approved under building law and are not permitted as living space for health reasons, as the "Beobachter" writes. The ceiling height is 2.30 meters instead of the prescribed 2.40 meters, and the floors are below ground level.

The woman inherited the apartments from her father in 2003. Since then, she has rented out the one-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bedroom apartments for CHF 650 and CHF 750 per month respectively. The income supplemented her AHV pension of CHF 2,000 and her pension fund of CHF 800.

According to the magazine, the review was triggered by a neighbor dispute within the condominium owners' association. A co-owner wanted to build parking spaces on a lawn, which the pensioner objected to. The neighbor then asked the municipality how the studios were registered under building law. The municipality determined that they had originally been approved craft rooms. They had never been formally converted to residential use.

No customary right after 50 years

The pensioner argued that the apartments had been occupied for decades, which was also documented in tax records and population registers. However, the Federal Supreme Court did not follow this argument. Authorities such as the tax office or residents' registration office are not obliged to check building permits.

According to the "Beobachter", the court also denied a customary right or the protection of vested rights. The cantonal regulations stipulate that living rooms and bedrooms must not be below ground level, as damp and mold could pose a health risk. Because the rooms do not meet the legal requirements, no exemption permit is possible.

The pensioner should have informed herself about the building law situation when she inherited the property, the court ruled. She must now have the studios dismantled. The costs are estimated at around CHF 15,000. There is also a mortgage of CHF 100,000 on the rooms.

Financial consequences and unanswered questions

For the tenant, the ruling means a serious blow. The two tenants will have to move out. Additional income from eleven rented parking spaces in the neighborhood is not enough to fully compensate for the loss of rent. The pensioner is now working part-time again to stabilize her finances.

At the same time, the approval process for the controversial parking spaces continues, as the "Beobachter" writes. The municipality emphasizes that it has acted in accordance with legal requirements in both cases and has requested a planning application or demolition in each case. The procedures are to be considered legally separate.