An alternative route in the SBB app proved expensive for a senior citizen. (theme picture) sda

An 84-year-old pensioner misses his connection, follows the route recommended by the SBB app - and ends up on the fare evasion register. It's not the first time that senior citizens have fallen into the fare trap.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 84-year-old pensioner followed the route recommendation of the SBB app after missing a connection - and ended up on the fare evasion register because of an additional fare zone.

SBB reduced the surcharge by 40 francs, but is maintaining the entry in the register - the ombudsman is calling for more goodwill in such cases.

blue News has already reported on a similar case: an 85-year-old pensioner was fined 945 francs for a missing dog ticket Show more

Lukas Fierz bought his ticket for the journey from Küsnacht to Rafz ZH correctly via the SBB app. Because the bus was late, he missed his connection in Zurich-Stadelhofen. The app suggested an alternative route via Winterthur - Fierz followed it, as he told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

What he didn't realize was that the new connection took him through an additional fare zone. At the ticket inspection, it turned out that the ticket was invalid. Instead of 7.90, it should have cost 9 francs. The result: a surcharge of 75 francs and an entry in the fare dodger register.

"I felt like I was being treated like a criminal," Fierz told the newspaper. He had simply chosen an alternative route - not on purpose, but because of a delay and on the recommendation of the SBB app. Travelers cannot be expected to know all the fare zones by heart.

SBB reduces buses - but not the register entry

Fierz contacted the SBB Service Center. The railroad reduced the surcharge by 40 francs. However, the entry in the fare dodger register remains. It will only be deleted after two years - provided Fierz does not make another mistake. A concern that he takes seriously: "As you get older, your memory deteriorates and it can happen that you buy the wrong ticket or forget something."

SBB sees things differently. Spokesman Reto Schärli told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that all travelers should be treated equally and that public transport loses hundreds of millions in revenue every year due to fare dodging. Fierz could also have chosen an alternative route without a fare surcharge - with only a slight delay.

Not an isolated case - blue News reported on a similar case

Senior citizens unintentionally falling into fare traps on public transport is not an isolated case. blue News has already reported on the case of an 85-year-old pensioner from the canton of Bern who was traveling on a bus with her poodle.

She briefly let the dog out of its basket when she got off the bus - and was fined because she did not have a dog ticket. The Thun Regional Court ultimately sentenced her to a bill of 945 francs - for a missing ticket worth five francs.

If you don't want to get into a similar situation in the future, SBB recommends using the Easy Ride function in its app. This automatically calculates the fare based on the actual distance traveled - regardless of last-minute route changes.