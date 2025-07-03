The Aargau cantonal police are still searching for the alleged perpetrator. Symbolbild: Keystone

On the banks of the River Aare, a stranger snatched a senior citizen's watch in the middle of the day and fled undetected. The victim had to be treated in hospital. The cantonal police are looking for eyewitnesses.

Dominik Müller

An 82-year-old man was out for a walk on the banks of the Aare near Holderbank on Sunday morning. At around 10.30 a.m., he was at the footbridge that leads across the river to Veltheim and was resting on a bench there, as the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement.

A man on a mountain bike approached him and spoke to him. The man asked him in French for directions to the train station. When the senior citizen helpfully provided information, the stranger began to tug at his wristwatch, knocking the 82-year-old to the ground.

The perpetrator fled on his bicycle in the direction of Holderbank AG, taking the valuable watch with him. Alerted by the victim, the police searched the area with several patrols, but were unable to find the fugitive anywhere.

The senior citizen suffered abrasions and bruises, which had to be stitched up in hospital after being transported by ambulance.

The victim describes the perpetrator as being about 190 to 195 cm tall, a slim Central European with brown hair. He was wearing short cycling clothing, but no helmet.

The cantonal police in Lenzburg are looking for eyewitnesses who saw the perpetrator before the crime or while he was fleeing.