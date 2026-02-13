Seriously injuredSenior pushed in front of train in Grenchen - man arrested
Following the brutal incident at Grenchen Nord station, the police have arrested a suspect. A 56-year-old German citizen is suspected of having pushed a pensioner into the track bed, causing him to be hit by a train and seriously injured.
The emergency services were quickly deployed. The injured man had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries. The authorities have not yet provided any further information on his current state of health.
Extensive investigation leads to arrest
As reported by the Solothurn cantonal police on Friday, the police and public prosecutor's office began an extensive investigation immediately after the incident. These have since led to the arrest of a man suspected of the crime.
The man arrested is a 56-year-old German citizen. He has been detained for further investigation. The authorities are not currently commenting on any possible background or motive.
The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is presumed innocent until a final conviction.