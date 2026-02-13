The Solothurn police have arrested a man. sda

Following the brutal incident at Grenchen Nord station, the police have arrested a suspect. A 56-year-old German citizen is suspected of having pushed a pensioner into the track bed, causing him to be hit by a train and seriously injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On February 8, a pensioner was pushed onto the tracks at Grenchen Nord station and hit by a train.

The police and public prosecutor's office launched an extensive investigation.

A 56-year-old German citizen has since been arrested. Show more

On Sunday afternoon, shortly before 3 p.m. at Grenchen Nord SO station, a pensioner was pushed onto the track bed by an unknown person - just as a train was about to arrive. The man is hit by the train and seriously injured. This was reported by the Solothurn cantonal police in a press release on Monday.

The emergency services were quickly deployed. The injured man had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries. The authorities have not yet provided any further information on his current state of health.

Extensive investigation leads to arrest

As reported by the Solothurn cantonal police on Friday, the police and public prosecutor's office began an extensive investigation immediately after the incident. These have since led to the arrest of a man suspected of the crime.

The man arrested is a 56-year-old German citizen. He has been detained for further investigation. The authorities are not currently commenting on any possible background or motive.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is presumed innocent until a final conviction.