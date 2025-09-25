Existing pensioners will not benefit - only future senior citizens will receive more money. Arne Dedert/dpa

The AHV reform in the National Council is causing a stir: while many readers speak of "cheek" and "trickery", others welcome the end of privileges. The debate divides young and old - and is now moving on to the Council of States.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many blue News readers see pensioners as losers and feel let down by politicians.

Others defend the reform as a long overdue correction in favor of the younger generation.

The Council of States must now decide whether to approve or amend the bill. Show more

The National Council has approved the reform of old-age and survivors' insurance (AHV) with a narrow majority. In future, widows will no longer receive a lifelong pension, while married couples will be better off with new pensions. However, pensions already in payment will remain unchanged.

The decision is causing debate - including among blue News readers.

Numerous readers are expressing their displeasure with the proposal. Andi99, himself a pensioner, says: "We feel like we've been taken for a ride. As a married couple, we pay more tax and receive less AHV than cohabiting couples. If things get tight, we'll just get divorced."

weitblicker7 also considers the solution to be unbalanced: "Abolishing the entire ceiling makes no sense. Married couples live more cheaply, the ceiling should at most have been raised."

Xenia, on the other hand, emphasizes the difficult situation of older people: "These decisions are unfair and irresponsible. Older pensioners in particular are dependent on a sufficiently high pension."

"Young people shouldn't always be the cash cow"

Other readers welcome the decision. Zinugrust86 argues: "It was high time that pensioners' privileges were finally questioned. For decades, senior citizens have benefited from high conversion rates, low health insurance premiums and affordable homes."$

Pingpong goes in a similar direction: "It's high time to abolish the married couple's pension fund. Two pensions are fair and correspond to the contributions paid in."

Prigriettio86 also sees the reform as a balance between the generations: "We, the working generation, have also paid in all our lives, but will receive significantly less from the second pillar. The young should not always be the cash cow."

Some readers acknowledge the good intentions, but criticize the implementation. Nussbi writes: "On the one hand, the aim is to eliminate unequal treatment of widows and widowers, while at the same time creating a new inequality between new and existing pensioner couples."

Raridi56 asks: "We too have paid into the AHV for over 45 years without any gaps and receive around CHF 1100 less each month than cohabiting couples. Equality looks different!"

Many pensioners will not receive more money in future. Jan Woitas/dpa

Uri is particularly annoyed about the exclusion of existing pensioners: "Married couples who already receive a pension are to be excluded from the reform? We too have always paid into the pension fund. Now these ladies and gentlemen have really taken the biscuit."

And RoThue suggests that politicians should start with themselves: "The money should be cut from parliamentarians and federal councillors. Then I'd like to see if they still want to do politics."