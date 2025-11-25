Could look very different in the future: The wastewater treatment plant in Stäfa. Google Street View

An initiative wants to rethink the center of Stäfa ZH - with retirement apartments above the wastewater treatment plant. The municipal assembly will decide on December 1.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A proposal in Stäfa ZH wants to build 50 affordable retirement apartments on stilts above the Sonnenwies sewage treatment plant.

The aim is to counteract the shortage of housing for senior citizens.

The local council expresses concerns about costs, odor pollution and a lack of expansion reserves. Show more

In Stäfa ZH, an unusual proposal to create affordable housing for senior citizens will soon be put to the vote. Residents Hens Bonomo and Fredy Sigg are campaigning for an idea that would be unique in Switzerland, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Their proposal: 50 retirement apartments above the Sonnenwies sewage treatment plant, built on high stilts. "We could build inexpensively and in a prime location," they tell the newspaper. IG Sonnenwies is to promote the project, which they themselves describe as a "novelty for Switzerland".

The site in the village center would be used in three ways: the sewage treatment plant underground, the existing public parking lot on top and new apartments for around 50 households on a platform above.

This is how the project is to be implemented. Abstimmungsunterlagen Stäfa/IG Sunnewies

"The idea is too good to ignore"

On December 1, the municipal assembly will decide whether the municipal council needs to draw up an implementation plan. If the vote is in favor, the municipality would launch a competition to find an investor to build and operate the project.

The idea has been around since 2010. "Even back then, we were convinced that the idea was too good to ignore," says Sigg to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The municipal council, on the other hand, remains skeptical and points to "low chances of success".

Concern about odors

According to the report, Bonomo and Sigg expect rents of between CHF 1,400 and 1,700 - possible because no building land would have to be purchased. The location is also centrally located. "The parking lot here is a wasteland in the most expensive place you can have," Bonomo is quoted as saying.

The local council warns of expensive drilling, possible odors and a lack of expansion reserves for the sewage treatment plant. The odor emissions from the wastewater treatment plant are also a contra-argument for the local council.

Sigg opposes this and refers to a pension fund with a "concrete interest". The parties are divided: SP, Center and SVP say yes - FDP and GLP say no.

