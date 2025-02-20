After returning from vacation, the garden was suddenly smaller. (symbolic image) Jan Woitas/dpa

A British pensioner couple returned from their vacation in Australia to find their garden had changed: Neighbors had moved fences, removed patios and rearranged sheds. Now the Bells are fighting for their land in court.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A British pensioner couple find their garden has been reduced in size after their vacations.

The neighbors claim the land based on their own boundary survey.

A court is now to decide ownership of the disputed garden. Show more

A British couple from Surrey are in a bitter legal battle with their neighbors after they claimed parts of their garden for themselves while they were away. According to the Daily Mail, Rosa and David Bell returned from their Australian vacation to find their property drastically altered.

The neighbors had not only removed fences, but also taken down patios and moved sheds. "It looked like they were deliberately trying to annoy us," said Rosa Bell. The couple watched the neighbors' actions via their surveillance cameras - from the other side of the world.

"Hell on earth"

The background to the conflict was a planned extension by the Bells, who had expressed concerns about their neighbors' guttering. They then claimed parts of the garden for themselves, based on their own boundary surveys. However, according to historical documents from the 1930s, the property boundaries are unclear.

"It's like hell on earth," says Rosa Bell, describing the situation. Despite several expert opinions and considerable legal fees, no agreement could be reached. The case is now in court.

Other neighborhood conflicts also often end up in court - with expensive consequences. For example, theSunreports on 77-year-old Geoff Carter, who lost almost his entire fortune after a garbage dispute with his neighbor. The conflict, which began in 2018, led to legal fees of almost one million pounds, after which Carter had to sell his house and file for bankruptcy.