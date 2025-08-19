  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Accident in Sissach BL Senior drives over another car and crashes into shop window

Sven Ziegler

19.8.2025

The man crashed into the shop window - then his ID card was gone.
The man crashed into the shop window - then his ID card was gone.
Polizei Basel-Landschaft

A 98-year-old driver caused a spectacular accident in Sissach BL on Monday evening. The man drove over the hood of a parked car and finally came to a standstill in the window of a store.

19.08.2025, 07:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 98-year-old man lost control of his car in Sissach BL.
  • He took off, hit a parked vehicle and crashed into a shop window.
  • The man was uninjured, but had to surrender his driving license.
Show more

A 98-year-old driver caused an unusual accident in Sissach (BL) on Monday evening. According to the Basel-Landschaft police, the senior citizen was driving on the main road coming from Gelterkinden.

At the traffic circle at the Hauptstrasse/Gelterkinderstrasse junction, he lost control of his vehicle for as yet unexplained reasons. On exiting the traffic circle, the car hit a grass verge, skidded across the road and briefly took off. It grazed the hood of a parked car before crashing into the window front of a store.

The driver was lucky: he was uninjured. However, his driver's license was revoked on the spot.