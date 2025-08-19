A 98-year-old driver caused an unusual accident in Sissach (BL) on Monday evening. According to the Basel-Landschaft police, the senior citizen was driving on the main road coming from Gelterkinden.
At the traffic circle at the Hauptstrasse/Gelterkinderstrasse junction, he lost control of his vehicle for as yet unexplained reasons. On exiting the traffic circle, the car hit a grass verge, skidded across the road and briefly took off. It grazed the hood of a parked car before crashing into the window front of a store.
The driver was lucky: he was uninjured. However, his driver's license was revoked on the spot.