Suspicion of embezzlement Senior employee of the Inselspital dismissed without notice

Lea Oetiker

13.8.2025

The Inselspital's high-rise ward block in Bern - the Insel Group's best-known building.
sda

A senior employee of the Inselspital Group is suspected of having falsified invoices and embezzled funds - the hospital has dismissed him without notice and the police and public prosecutor's office are investigating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Inselspital Group has dismissed a member of management staff without notice for allegedly falsifying invoices.
  • The reason: the employee is alleged to have embezzled funds.
  • The police and public prosecutor's office are investigating.
The Inselspital Group is making headlines again. At the beginning of July, a hospital director was dismissed for alleged sexual offenses, and now a manager has been dismissed with immediate effect.

The reason for this: the employee with a management function is alleged to have falsified invoices to an unknown amount and thus embezzled funds. The Directorate of Real Estate and Operations of the Inselspital Group is said to be affected, as reported by the SRF regional journal.

The internal memo speaks of a "massive breach of trust", as SRF writes, adding that the employee had violated internal directives and company values "to an extreme degree".

It is unclear how much money is involved. The Insel Group confirms that the manager was dismissed without notice: "We are aware of irregularities in the internal billing of construction projects," the Inselspital Group said on request.

The Insel Group has dismissed a manager without notice for serious breaches of internal rules. Anonymous reports of possible financial irregularities had set the ball rolling and were confirmed in an initial investigation.

The police and public prosecutor's office are investigating. The presumption of innocence applies.

