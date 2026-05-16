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Extensive towing operation Senior gets stuck with motorhome on steep pass road

SDA

16.5.2026 - 11:57

Suddenly it was no longer possible to drive forwards or backwards. The motorhome, weighing over 3.5 tons, had to be towed away in a complex operation.
Suddenly it was no longer possible to drive forwards or backwards. The motorhome, weighing over 3.5 tons, had to be towed away in a complex operation.
Kantonspolizei Solothurn

A motorhome blocked a mountain pass road in Welschenrohr SO for hours on Friday evening. In a tight bend, the 73-year-old driver could no longer get any further. He had disregarded a driving ban for vehicles over 3.5 tons.

Keystone-SDA

16.05.2026, 11:57

16.05.2026, 11:58

The Balmbergstrasse is notorious - up to 25 percent steep and peppered with narrow and tight hairpin bends. Because longer vehicles can only make it through the hairpin bends with great skill, there is a ban on vehicles weighing over 3.5 tons.

A 73-year-old man disregarded this with his motorhome at around 5.30 p.m. on Friday. It is unclear whether he overlooked it or deliberately ignored it. What is certain, however, is that he got stuck in a right-hand bend.

The Balmbergstrasse was blocked for three hours as a result. According to the Solothurn cantonal police, a towing service had to recover the camper in a complex operation.

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