Zurich cantonal police found a couple dead in their apartment in Wettswil on Monday. Keystone

In Wettswil am Albis, an 82-year-old Swiss man killed his 78-year-old wife and then committed suicide. Police found the couple dead in their apartment on Monday afternoon.

At 12.40 p.m., a local resident reported to the cantonal police that he had not heard from his neighbors and that the couple could not be contacted, the cantonal police announced on Wednesday.

The police officers who responded eventually found the two deceased in their apartment.