Despite selling it, an 81-year-old did not want to part with his Mercedes. Symbolbild: Keystone

A senior citizen stole his Mercedes, which he had previously sold for 20,000 francs, with a key he had kept back. He has now been prosecuted.

An 81-year-old Swiss man stole his previously sold Mercedes-Benz SL 350 with a retained spare key. This is the result of a penalty order reported by 20 Minuten.

The incident took place in December 2024, around six months after the vehicle was sold for CHF 20,000. The buyer had parked the car at his home in Therwil BL, unaware that the seller had retained a key.

Sentenced to a fine

Shortly before Christmas, the senior citizen decided to get the car back. According to the report, he drove to Therwil, fitted his own license plates to the Mercedes and took the vehicle to a garage in Duggingen BL. There he had the vehicle registration canceled and the car taken out of circulation.

However, the theft did not go undetected. The judiciary of the canton of Basel-Landschaft sentenced the 81-year-old to a conditional fine of CHF 3,600 with a probationary period of two years and an additional fine of CHF 1,200.