The German police announced on Monday. Keystone/dpa/Friso Gentsch

Over a week ago, a senior citizen was killed with a knife in Freiburg (Germany). Now the suspect has been arrested in Bern.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over a week ago, a senior citizen was killed with a knife in Freiburg (Germany).

Now the suspect has been arrested in Bern. Show more

Eight days after a 77-year-old man was killed during a burglary in Fribourg, police and the public prosecutor's office have announced the arrest of a suspect. It is a 21-year-old man, the investigators announced on Monday in the city in Baden-Württemberg. He was arrested in Bern.

Eight days ago on Sunday, the 77-year-old was found dead by a relative in his house in the Wiehre district. He had been fatally wounded with a knife. Among other things, jewelry and electronic devices are said to have been stolen from the house.

A special commission began its work and evidence was collected on the deceased's property as well as on adjacent woodland and meadows. The investigation and the evaluation of the traces led to an urgent suspicion against the 21-year-old, as was now reported.

The man had been in Germany since May

Already on Sunday a week ago, there had been indications of a suspicious man in the church square of the small town of Stühlingen on the border with Switzerland. He had rummaged through a rucksack in a bush, which a witness observed and filmed.

When the police arrived, the suspect was no longer there. However, the officers found objects in the bushes that came from the house of the man who was killed, such as a laptop.

Video footage from private security cameras near the crime scene was also analyzed. They show the man who was observed in Stühlingen. A rucksack found at the crime scene contained personal documents belonging to him.

The suspect, who is of Algerian nationality, is said to have been in Germany since May and to have been involved in property crimes in the past. The Freiburg public prosecutor's office applied to the local court for a national and European arrest warrant. He was arrested during the international manhunt in Bern. His extradition is now being requested.