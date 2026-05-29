Four former employees of Gazprombank Switzerland inadequately verified the registration of cellist Sergei Roldugin as beneficial owner. (archive picture) Keystone

Four former employees of Gazprombank Switzerland inadequately clarified the origin of funds allegedly belonging to the Russian cellist Sergei Roldugin. The Federal Supreme Court confirmed their conviction.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In June 2024, the Zurich High Court sentenced three Russians and one Swiss national to conditional fines of 110 daily rates each for lack of due diligence in financial transactions. The CEO was fined the maximum daily rate of CHF 3,000. The other three were fined between 350 and 500 francs.

In a ruling published on Thursday, the Federal Supreme Court confirmed the decision of the lower court in Zurich. Despite conspicuous features, the four men had not sufficiently investigated whether Roldugin was actually the beneficial owner of the funds in the accounts opened by two foreign companies in 2014. The Russian cellist and conductor is a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.