Serafe AG significantly increases its profit by collecting the radio and television fee. In 2024, a dividend of CHF 6 million was distributed, benefiting entrepreneur Cédric Moret.

Serafe AG, which is responsible for collecting the radio and television fee in Switzerland, recorded a significant increase in profits in 2024. More precisely: a profit of CHF 5.9 million.

In the same year, a dividend of six million francs was distributed to the parent company Secon AG. The Vaud-based entrepreneur Cédric Moret also benefits from this through several shareholdings. He controls 63.5 percent of Secon AG via the Elca Group, one of the largest IT service providers in Switzerland. This was reported by theNZZ am Sonntag.

Since 2019, all Swiss households have been obliged to pay a fee of CHF 335, regardless of whether they own a reception device. Serafe AG, which received this mandate from the federal government, has replaced the controversial Billag and is taking an increasingly rigorous approach to collecting the fees.

24.4 million francs in revenue in 2024

In 2024, over 112,000 debt collection proceedings were initiated, which generated additional income for the company through reminder fees and debt collection costs, as reported bySonntagsBlickat the beginning of this month. The company collects CHF 5 for every reminder sent out. A debt collection order brings in 20 francs.

Serafe AG's income rose from 19.2 million francs in 2019 to 24.4 million francs in 2024, writes the NZZ am Sonntag.

The profit from the state mandate increased sixfold in the same period. Those responsible attribute the high profit to the release of a reserve that was set aside in case the mandate was not extended. However, in September 2024, the mandate was extended until 2034 as Serafe offered the best price-performance ratio.

Dividend distribution meets with criticism

The distribution of the dividend to the parent company Secon AG, in which Moret holds a stake, met with criticism. Many Swiss people feel that the household levy is unfair, and the rising number of debt collections has led to numerous comments in the media. Some citizens are taking legal action against the fee, but the chances of success are slim.

Media scientist Otfried Jarren emphasizes the necessity of the fee, but criticizes the high dividends. He calls for profits to be invested in the sustainability and optimization of the collection process.

Serafe AG defends its profits with the entrepreneurial risk it took in the tender and points to the cost reduction in the collection of fees.

Ownership is complex

According to research by "NZZ am Sonntag", the ownership structure at Serafe is complex. The Elca Group holds its stake via intermediate companies. The CEO and owner of Elca is Cédric Moret. He is also a member of the Migros Board of Directors.

There have already been discussions about alternative models. In 2010, the Federal Council considered collecting the fee via the tax administration, but rejected the idea out of concern for SRG's independence.

In other European countries, particularly in Scandinavia, the broadcasting fee has been replaced by a tax without compromising the freedom of the press. In Switzerland, on the other hand, the financing of public service broadcasting by external bodies is increasingly being called into question. The halving initiative calls for a reduction in the fee for private households and its abolition for companies.

The new head of SRG, Susanne Wille, is campaigning against these cuts, but the fact that the fee also benefits private investors complicates her efforts.