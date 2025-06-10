Media Minister Albert Rösti must answer questions about Serafe dividends. sda

With Serafe, a private company is earning millions from a state task. In the National Council, pressure is growing on Federal Councillor Albert Rösti to question the system.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two National Councillors are demanding answers from the Federal Council about Serafe's millions in profits.

The company collects radio and TV fees on behalf of the federal government and paid out six million francs to its parent company in 2024.

The motions revolve around the question of whether a private company should be allowed to earn so much from a state task. Show more

Two motions from the National Council will add fuel to the debate on the radio and TV fee on Tuesday. National Councillor Michael Töngi (Greens) and SP National Councillor Brenda Tuosto want to know from the Federal Council why a private company is allowed to earn millions with a state mandate - and whether this should remain the case. The two are targeting Federal Councillor Albert Rösti, who is responsible for media policy.

The critical questions were triggered by an investigation by the "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper. It reported that Serafe AG made a profit of almost CHF 6 million last year and distributed the entire amount as a dividend to its parent company Secon AG.

The company is backed by Cédric Moret, an entrepreneur from western Switzerland. He holds a majority stake in Serafe via a network of companies - and, according to the NZZ am Sonntag, benefits directly from a fee that all households have to pay, regardless of whether they use SRF or not.

Moret: "What is this polemic about?"

In "SonntagsBlick", Moret firmly rejected the accusations. The dividend had been reinvested in his group of companies in order to further develop Serafe's technical infrastructure. He described the reporting as "politically motivated" and announced that he would consider taking legal action against the "NZZ am Sonntag".

Nevertheless, many questions remain unanswered. Serafe collects five francs per reminder, twenty francs per debt collection - and by 2024, the number of debt collections will have doubled. For many in parliament, one thing is clear: if such profits are being made with a compulsory state levy, the federal government needs to take a closer look. The criticism is not directed at the SRG or the public service - but at the system used to collect the fee.

Rösti must provide answers

The responsible department under Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) is now under pressure to act. The question of how radio and TV fees should be collected has been the subject of political debate for years.

As early as 2010, the Federal Council examined whether the state could collect the fee itself - and rejected the plan again out of concern that the SRG could come under greater political influence as a result. Now Rösti has to explain why a private company is now earning millions from this - and whether it is still in keeping with the times.