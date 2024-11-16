Unglaubliche Szenen an der Tramhaltestelle Freihofstrasse nach dem Länderspiel Schweiz-Serbien - Fahrzeug wird von serbischen Ultras angegriffen. Sicherheitskräfte scheinen überfordert.#suisrb pic.twitter.com/TI1N6QarvN — Përparim Avdili (@PerparimAvdili) November 15, 2024

Several police operations took place after the international match between Switzerland and Serbia. A BMW driver attracted attention due to his provocative behavior and was arrested after a chase.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police interventions took place around the match between the Swiss national team and the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich.

A 21-year-old driver of a BMW caused a commotion through dangerous behavior, was attacked and ultimately arrested by the police after fleeing the scene.

On Friday, the draw against Serbia at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium sealed the Swiss national team's relegation from League A of the Nations League. Police were deployed around the international match.

Before kick-off, the situation was largely calm, although some people were stopped for illegally selling fan merchandise, Zurich city police wrote in a statement. One person was arrested for a violation of the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act.

However, tensions arose among the spectators during the match. Various groups provoked each other, which led to confrontations. The municipal police assisted the private security service and carried out identity checks in the stadium. Several people were expelled from the stadium in order to keep the situation under control.

After the game, a dark BMW with a provocative and dangerous driving style came into focus directly at the Letzigrund stop. The driver had been doing laps around the pitch. A security guard tried in vain to stop the vehicle because hundreds of people had gathered around the tram stop after the game to make their way home. When the BMW then drove out of the city on the streetcar line, it was stopped by a patrol of the Zurich city police.

Serbian fans, who felt disturbed by the provocative actions and driving style, punched and kicked the stationary vehicle and damaged it. The attacks can be seen in videos on social media. The driver then accelerated again and fled from the police control in the direction out of town. A short time later, the vehicle was stopped by the city police at the Baslerstrasse/Saumackerstrasse junction and the 21-year-old Slovenian driver was arrested.

