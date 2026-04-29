The 49-year-old must serve more than two years in prison for commercial fraud, among other things. Symbolbild: Keystone

A serial fraudster from Valais has been defrauding people and companies for years. She used fake promises to obtain money and services. Now she has to go to prison.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 49-year-old woman has been sentenced to 14 months in prison without parole by the cantonal court of Valais for multiple counts of fraud.

She deceived people for years using false identities and posed as a relative of Christian Constantin, among others.

The case involves a total of 19 offenses in several cantons, although the sentence was significantly reduced on appeal. Show more

A 49-year-old woman deceived numerous people and companies over a period of years using fictitious identities, forged documents and brazen promises. The Valais cantonal court has now sentenced the serial fraudster, who posed as a relative of Christian Constantin, to 14 months in prison without probation.

The accused was found guilty of commercial fraud, forgery of documents, attempted coercion and abuse of trust. In total, the case comprises 19 offenses with 15 injured parties and four other parties involved.

Between October 2014 and January 2022, the woman induced third parties to provide her with money, vehicles or services. She promised to pay bills, repay loans or honor rental agreements - even though, according to the indictment, she knew that she lacked the financial means to do so.

Active in several cantons

Particularly perfidious: to increase her credibility, she repeatedly posed as Christian Constantin's niece. This fictitious connection to the president of FC Sion earned her trust, for example at garages where she received vehicles or had repairs carried out.

The series of frauds spanned several cantons, including Vaud and Valais, as well as the French region of Ain. In some cases, the accused was able to use vehicles or stay in accommodation for months without paying for them. People in her private circle were also harmed.

Partial success for the accused

The Valais cantonal court partially upheld the appeal in the ruling published on Wednesday. Specifically, an earlier conditional sentence from 2019 was not revoked.

"The revocation of a conditional sentence can no longer be ordered if three years have elapsed since the end of the probationary period," the court stated. As a result, the sentence was reduced from the original 40 months to 14 months' imprisonment.

At first instance, the woman had been sentenced to 40 months in prison by the Martigny District Court in 2024. The public prosecutor's office had also demanded such a sentence in the appeal proceedings.

The woman partially confessed in court. The defense had argued for a new conditional sentence and pleaded against the revocation of the previous deferred sentence.

Today, the woman is under guardianship and is receiving psychological support. It remains to be seen whether the verdict will be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court. The defense did not comment on this.

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