The men allegedly set fire to this vacant residential building, among others, in May 2024 Kantonspolizei Zürich

A series of fires rocked the district of Affoltern ZH in spring 2024. The Zurich public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against two young men. They are alleged to have repeatedly set fires in Bonstetten and Wettswil, causing millions in damage.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich public prosecutor's office has brought charges against two young men following a series of fires in the district of Affoltern.

The defendants are accused of setting several fires in Bonstetten and Wettswil in spring 2024.

Buildings and vehicles were damaged or destroyed, with property damage amounting to several million francs. Show more

Following a series of fires in the Zurich district of Affoltern, the public prosecutor's office has brought charges against two young men. As the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Zurich announced on Monday, the defendants will have to answer to the Affoltern district court.

The two men are accused of setting several fires in the municipalities of Bonstetten and Wettswil in spring 2024. The alleged acts are said to have taken place between the end of March and the end of May 2024.

At that time, there were around a dozen smaller and larger fires in the Affoltern district within a short period of time. Investigations by the Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office led to the arrest of three suspected Swiss nationals aged between 17 and 19 at the end of May 2024.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, charges have now been brought against the two adult suspects.

Barns, garden sheds and vehicles affected

According to the indictment, the men are alleged to have deliberately set fires in various places and put people in danger. Barns, garden sheds and vehicles were among those affected.

The damage was particularly extensive when a barn caught fire and was completely destroyed. According to the public prosecutor's office, this alone caused property damage of around 1.4 million francs. In total, the damage amounts to several million francs.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the two defendants of a whole range of offenses. These include multiple arson, attempted arson, damage to property and trespassing.

Defendants to go to prison

For the older of the two accused, the public prosecutor is demanding an unconditional prison sentence of several years as well as a conditional fine.

For the younger defendant, they are also requesting a prison sentence of several years, plus an unconditional fine and a measure for young adults in accordance with Article 61 of the Criminal Code.

The Affoltern District Court will now decide on the charges. The two defendants are presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.