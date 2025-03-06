The Postbus was heavily involved. BRK News

On Thursday afternoon, an accident occurred in Maschwanden ZH in which two people were injured. A tractor collided with a Postbus.

Sven Ziegler

At around 1.50 p.m., the 19-year-old driver of an agricultural tractor with trailer was driving out of town on Tambrigstrasse in the direction of Obfelden. According to initial findings, he intended to turn left into Wolserstrasse, which, for reasons that are still unclear, led to a violent collision with a Postbus traveling in the same direction towards Obfelden.

The 37-year-old Postbus driver and the tractor driver suffered undetermined injuries in the accident and had to be transported to hospital after receiving first aid. The Postbus had no passengers on board. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police together with the public prosecutor's office.

The accident caused the vehicles involved to leak operating fluids, which had to be pumped out of a road gully by the fire department. Tambrigerstrasse remained closed until 7 p.m. and the fire department's traffic team set up a detour.

Together with the Zurich cantonal police, the Zug and Zurich SRZ rescue services, the Knonaueramt Süd and Obfelden fire departments, the Limmattal/Albis public prosecutor's office, a private company with a suction vehicle and a towing company were deployed.