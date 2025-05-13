  1. Residential Customers
Car and truck collide Serious accident in eastern Switzerland - highway feeder road closed

Sven Ziegler

13.5.2025

The Thurgau cantonal police are currently on duty. (symbolic image)
sda

A serious traffic accident caused a major incident in Arbon on Tuesday morning. Several people were injured after a collision between a car and a lorry - the road is closed.

13.05.2025, 11:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There was a collision between a truck and a car in Arbon
  • Several people were injured in the accident, the severity is unclear
  • The highway feeder road is impassable until further notice
Show more

A serious accident occurred on Tuesday morning on the highway feeder road in Arbon TG. According to the Thurgau cantonal police, a car and a truck collided. Several people were injured, as a police spokesperson confirmed to Tagblatt.ch.

The authorities were not yet able to provide any information on the exact extent of the injuries. The emergency services are still on the scene, they said in the late morning. The affected section of road will remain closed to traffic until further notice.

In addition to the police, emergency services were also deployed. Investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing.