The Thurgau cantonal police are currently on duty. (symbolic image) sda

A serious traffic accident caused a major incident in Arbon on Tuesday morning. Several people were injured after a collision between a car and a lorry - the road is closed.

Sven Ziegler

A serious accident occurred on Tuesday morning on the highway feeder road in Arbon TG. According to the Thurgau cantonal police, a car and a truck collided. Several people were injured, as a police spokesperson confirmed to Tagblatt.ch.

The authorities were not yet able to provide any information on the exact extent of the injuries. The emergency services are still on the scene, they said in the late morning. The affected section of road will remain closed to traffic until further notice.

In addition to the police, emergency services were also deployed. Investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing.