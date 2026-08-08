Seven people were injured Saturday in a rear-end collision between a car and a motorhome on the A2 highway near Mezzovico in Ticino. Traffic backed up for 21 kilometers at one point due to cleanup efforts.

Here's what it's all about A 49-year-old driver was critically injured in a rear-end collision on the A2.

Seven people had to be taken to the hospital after the accident.

The accident caused a 21-kilometer traffic jam heading toward Gotthard at one point. Summary created with

The driver of the car, a Kosovar resident of the canton of Aargau, sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident, according to the Ticino Cantonal Police. The 49-year-old was traveling northbound on the A2 shortly after 5:30 p.m. when the accident occurred. For reasons that are still unclear, his vehicle collided with the rear of a motorhome traveling in front of him.

As a result of the collision, the RV veered off the road and drove into an embankment next to the shoulder. The 50-year-old driver of the RV, a Spanish national, sustained moderate injuries.

According to the statement, the five other occupants of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries. Among them were a 45-year-old woman and two minors in the car, as well as a 51-year-old woman and a minor in the RV. All seven people were taken to hospitals.

Up to 21 kilometers of traffic congestion

The section of the highway heading north had to be partially closed to allow for rescue and recovery operations. The section of the A2 highway affected by the accident was fully reopened to traffic before midnight, according to a spokesperson for the Ticino Cantonal Police, who spoke in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Previously, traffic heading toward the Gotthard—with return traffic in full swing on Saturday—had at one point backed up for 21 kilometers. Even after the highway section was reopened, drivers still had to expect significant delays at first, as the Touring Club Switzerland noted on its website.

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