There was a serious accident on the A1 near Aarau. Google Maps

After several accidents, the A1 near Aarau Ost was completely closed for a time on Monday morning. There are massive traffic obstructions in both directions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a rear-end collision involving several vehicles, the A1 at Aarau Ost was closed in the direction of Bern.

There was also an accident in the opposite direction, but the road is now open again.

There are massive traffic jams and traffic obstructions around Aarau. Show more

There were considerable traffic problems on the A1 near Aarau Ost on Monday morning. As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the highway in the direction of Bern had to be completely closed after an accident.

The cause was a rear-end collision involving three vehicles at the Aarau Ost exit. Emergency services from the Aargau cantonal police and a towing service were deployed to clear the scene of the accident.

The consequences were quickly felt. Traffic was backed up for long stretches. One reader told the newspaper of "absolute gridlock" in the area of the Lenzburg entrance. A rescue lane was formed on site so that the police and emergency services could pass.

But that was not all: there was also another collision involving several vehicles in the opposite direction. Although this lane has since been reopened, the impact on traffic remains considerable.

There are currently massive obstructions in the entire Aarau area. Commuters must expect longer waiting times.