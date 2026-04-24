Near RothristSerious accident on the A1 - One fatality
Samuel Walder
24.4.2026
A serious accident on the A1 near Rothrist claimed one life on Friday morning. The highway had to be completely closed at times, resulting in long traffic jams.
24.04.2026, 07:05
24.04.2026, 07:11
Samuel Walder
Serious accident in morning traffic: a collision involving several vehicles occurred on the A1 between Rothrist and the Härkingen junction early on Friday. The highway had to be completely closed in both directions for a time.
According to the TCS, several people were injured in the accident. For one person, however, all help came too late - she lost her life at the scene of the accident.
A large contingent of rescue workers was deployed, including a rescue helicopter. The situation has now partially eased: The road in the direction of Zurich is clear again. In the direction of Bern, however, the situation remains tense - only one lane is currently passable.
Commuters must continue to be patient: According to TCS, delays of up to 45 minutes are to be expected.