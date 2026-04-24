There was a serious accident between Rothrist and Härkingen. blue News Leserreporter

A serious accident on the A1 near Rothrist claimed one life on Friday morning. The highway had to be completely closed at times, resulting in long traffic jams.

Samuel Walder

Serious accident in morning traffic: a collision involving several vehicles occurred on the A1 between Rothrist and the Härkingen junction early on Friday. The highway had to be completely closed in both directions for a time.

According to the TCS, several people were injured in the accident. For one person, however, all help came too late - she lost her life at the scene of the accident.

A large contingent of rescue workers was deployed, including a rescue helicopter. The situation has now partially eased: The road in the direction of Zurich is clear again. In the direction of Bern, however, the situation remains tense - only one lane is currently passable.

Commuters must continue to be patient: According to TCS, delays of up to 45 minutes are to be expected.