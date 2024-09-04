The car came to a standstill lying on its side. Polizei Luzern

Three people were injured in a serious accident on the A2 on Tuesday. The Seelisberg tunnel had to be closed for over an hour.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people were injured in a serious accident on the A2 on Tuesday.

The Seelisberg Tunnel had to be closed for over an hour.

Shortly before 5.45 p.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a car with Ticino license plates was driving south on the A2 freeway. After exiting the Seelisberg tunnel, he collided with several crash barriers for reasons that are still unclear and drove straight over the temporary central crash barrier. This caused the car to take off and after a few meters it crashed into the overtaking lane, according to the Lucerne cantonal police.

As a result, it skidded across the road and collided again with the crash barrier on the right-hand side. This impact caused the vehicle to spin and roll over before coming to a standstill on its side. Debris damaged two other oncoming passenger cars. The occupants of these two cars were uninjured.

All three occupants of the Ticino car were seriously injured. Two people were taken by the Uri rescue service to the cantonal hospital in Altdorf and one to a hospital outside the canton. Material damage to the traffic equipment amounted to around CHF 12,000 and to the vehicles involved around CHF 57,000.

The Seelisberg tunnel had to be closed southbound for around one and a half hours and northbound for around one hour for recovery and repair work.