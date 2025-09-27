The car only came to a standstill under the crash barrier. Bild: KAPO AG

In a spectacular accident near Mülligen, a Volvo crashed under a crash barrier on Saturday night. All five occupants were extremely lucky and escaped serious injury.

Petar Marjanović

On Saturday night, there was a serious accident on the A3 near Mülligen. A Volvo with five occupants left the road at the A3/A1 junction and became wedged under the crash barrier. According to the Aargau cantonal police, the accident occurred shortly after midnight at 1.15 a.m. on Saturday.

The car was traveling from the A3 towards Zurich. In the left-hand bend of the transition onto the A1, it left the road on the right, drove over the forecourt of a factory building and crashed head-on into the crash barrier. The collision was so violent that the barrier was torn from its anchoring. The car only came to a standstill under the crash barrier.

Three people had to go to hospital

Although the Volvo was completely demolished, the five occupants did not suffer any serious injuries. The ambulance took three people to hospital for a check-up. It is still unclear why the 47-year-old driver lost control of the car. The police temporarily revoked his driver's license and launched an investigation.

The maintenance service was called out because the bent crash barrier was protruding into the road. The team made a makeshift repair to the barrier so that the highway was passable again.